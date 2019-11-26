Q2FY20 Earnings review: A moderate quarter on operational front

Tax cuts are likely to aid PAT growth, but there’s no wishing away operating challenges.

Q2FY20 turned out to be a moderate quarter (in line with estimates) on the operational front even as tax cuts aided profit growth. Our coverage universe’s revenue/Ebitda contracted 2%/3% y-o-y (Edel estimate: -2%/+3%), whereas profit grew 6% y-o-y (versus Edel estimate of -6%). Key highlights: (i) Broad-based demand slowdown dragged top-line growth (ex-commodities) to 4% y-o-y, the lowest since the Lehman crisis. (ii) Lower input prices aided margins, boosting coverage universe (ex-commodities) Ebitda growth to 9% y-o-y (versus 7% in Q1FY20). (iii) Nifty H1FY20 PAT growth was 8% y-o-y (versus FY20e of 15%). The weak growth momentum poses risks to FY20 Nifty estimate with Edelweiss FY19/FY20/21e at Rs 480/580/ 730 versus consensus forecast of `480/550/690.

In light of this, the 22% H2FY20 Nifty asking rate looks a tad optimistic, although global growth tailwinds should help. Top-down, we expect: (i) global cyclicals (metals, export auto and industrials) to lead the earnings recovery; (ii) domestic cyclicals’ (cement, utilities) earnings to slow owing to weak domestic demand and potential scale-back in government spending (while Street is factoring in a recovery); (iii) domestic consumption companies’ Ebitda growth to moderate as the deepening slowdown is now even hurting the organised sector while lower input-price tailwind may fade; and (iv) the slowdown in bank loan growth to manifest in private banks too and a few pockets of retail lending. However, unsecured lending growth continues to be brisk (>30% y-o-y) with a higher share of incremental growth coming from sub-prime customers. Can this growth continue to defy the slowdown?

Overall, tax cuts are likely to aid PAT growth, but there’s no wishing away operating challenges. And the prolonged slowdown is now weighing on the typically resilient companies. Global-oriented companies are better poised for recovery than domestic ones.

Earnings: Another moderate quarter

Revenue: For our coverage universe/ coverage universe ex-commodities, it was -2%/+4% y-o-y—a post-Lehman-crisis-low. The slowdown is broad-based with only banks and pharmaceuticals posting 10%+ y-o-y top-line growth.

Ebitda: For coverage universe/coverage ex-commodities, it grew -3%/9% y-o-y. The improvement is due to lower input prices. Consumer, pharmaceuticals and cement posted strong growth (>15% y-o-y), and commodities, industrials and IT subdued growth.

Profit: Tax cuts lifted profit growth to 6% y-o-y. For Nifty, H1FY20 profit growth was 8% y-o-y and the asking rate for H2FY20 is, hence, 22% y-o-y. Given the current demand scenario, FY20 earnings forecasts are clearly at risk.