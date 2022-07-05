scorecardresearch

Q1FY23 scorecard for equities, bonds, currency

Bulk of FPI selling in Q1 was in the financials and IT sectors, whereas healthcare and automobiles saw inflows of $17.8 billion and $4 billion, respectively.

Written by Yoosef KP
Persistent FPI selling, coupled with surging oil prices, has weekend rupee and bond.

With FPIs extending selling for the 9th straight month in June, Q1FY23 witnessed a record quarterly outflow of $15.03 billion from equity markets, writes Yoosef KP in Mumbai.

Persistent FPI selling, coupled with surging oil prices, has weekend rupee and bond. While rupee clocked its biggest quarterly drop in nine, yield on 10-year benchmark bond surged 61 bps to 7.45%. Sensex slipped 9.5% in the June quarter to mark its biggest quarterly fall since March 2020.

