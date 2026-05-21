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Q-Line Biotech Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Q-Line Biotech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 326.00-343.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Q-Line Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Q-Line Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poly Medicure		-4.05-1.4315.02-22.24-41.3814.686.41
Fischer Medical Ventures		-0.31-10.15-14.7-14.47-54.84-23.28-14.7
Borosil Scientific		20.6423.1429.3413.66-1.66-3.12-1.88
Tarsons Products		-0.52-1.510.98-2.56-44.94-26.82-23.62
Laxmi Dental		0.32.255.25-31.49-48.72-28.29-18.09
Vasa Denticity		7.2314.98-13.66-31.07-31.4323.2213.34
Aprameya Engineering		-6.29-17.33-14.65-44.130.4336.6520.6
Nureca		0.525.44-5.626.968.53-5.8-29.69
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-25.24-1.27-9.33-29.9238.18-7.5912.51
QMS Medical Allied Services		1.331.08-4.11-8.7-3.45-14.78-8.76
Aakaar Medical Technologies		15.6910.61-11.01-15.43-11.51-3.99-2.42
Mohini Health & Hygiene		0-6.541.39-7.62-35.48-13.661.33
Galaxy Medicare		6.324.0310.57-2.03-62.28-27.75-17.72

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Q-Line Biotech

Medical Equipment & Accessories

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Chowdhry
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Mahanty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yethadka Subraya Prabhakara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhay Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amita Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravir Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Nandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mishra
    Independent Director

Q-Line Biotech News

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