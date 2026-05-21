Q-Line Biotech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 21, 2026 and will close on May 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹326.00-343.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poly Medicure
|-4.05
|-1.43
|15.02
|-22.24
|-41.38
|14.68
|6.41
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-0.31
|-10.15
|-14.7
|-14.47
|-54.84
|-23.28
|-14.7
|Borosil Scientific
|20.64
|23.14
|29.34
|13.66
|-1.66
|-3.12
|-1.88
|Tarsons Products
|-0.52
|-1.5
|10.98
|-2.56
|-44.94
|-26.82
|-23.62
|Laxmi Dental
|0.3
|2.25
|5.25
|-31.49
|-48.72
|-28.29
|-18.09
|Vasa Denticity
|7.23
|14.98
|-13.66
|-31.07
|-31.43
|23.22
|13.34
|Aprameya Engineering
|-6.29
|-17.33
|-14.65
|-44.1
|30.43
|36.65
|20.6
|Nureca
|0.52
|5.44
|-5.62
|6.96
|8.53
|-5.8
|-29.69
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-25.24
|-1.27
|-9.33
|-29.92
|38.18
|-7.59
|12.51
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|1.33
|1.08
|-4.11
|-8.7
|-3.45
|-14.78
|-8.76
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|15.69
|10.61
|-11.01
|-15.43
|-11.51
|-3.99
|-2.42
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|0
|-6.54
|1.39
|-7.62
|-35.48
|-13.66
|1.33
|Galaxy Medicare
|6.32
|4.03
|10.57
|-2.03
|-62.28
|-27.75
|-17.72
Source: Dion Global
Medical Equipment & Accessories
Source: Dion Global