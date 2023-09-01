Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-19.92
|-19.92
|-35.94
|-65.60
|-67.97
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2005PLC157586 and registration number is 157586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹11.79 Cr as on May 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is 0.66 as on May 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on May 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyxis Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on May 24, 2023.