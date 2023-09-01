Follow Us

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PYXIS FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.25 Closed
00
As on May 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.25₹10.25
₹10.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.25₹16.00
₹10.25
Open Price
₹10.25
Prev. Close
₹10.25
Volume
0

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.25
  • R210.25
  • R310.25
  • Pivot
    10.25
  • S110.25
  • S210.25
  • S310.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.5314.85
  • 1024.2718.63
  • 2027.4522.33
  • 5026.9225.09
  • 10026.5725.73
  • 20025.9725.73

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-19.92-19.92-35.94-65.60-67.97
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Pyxis Finvest Ltd.

Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2005PLC157586 and registration number is 157586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumud Ranjan Mohanty
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nikita Mahavir Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surajit Sarkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Apte
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pyxis Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pyxis Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹11.79 Cr as on May 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is 0.66 as on May 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Pyxis Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on May 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pyxis Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pyxis Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Pyxis Finvest Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on May 24, 2023.

