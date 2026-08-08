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PVV Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

PVV INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of PVV Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.61 Closed
-1.37₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PVV Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.56₹3.80
₹3.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.57₹5.43
₹3.61
Open Price
₹3.68
Prev. Close
₹3.66
Volume
12,54,610

Source: Dion Global

PVV Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PVV Infra		-1.902.85-11.52-30.5834.6810.2421.58
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PVV Infra has gained 34.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PVV Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

PVV Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PVV Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.483.61
103.493.56
203.53.55
503.683.68
1003.943.89
2004.323.98

Source: Dion Global

PVV Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PVV Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PVV Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTPVV Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Aug 05, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTPVV Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares
Jul 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTPVV Infra - Receipt Of Letters Of Award (LOA) From National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), A 100% Owned SPV O
Jul 24, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTPVV Infra - Addendum Submission Of Reminder Notice Issued To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of PVV Infra Limited
Jul 19, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTPVV Infra - Submission Of Reminder Notice Issued To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of PVV Infra Limited

Source: Dion Global

About PVV Infra

PVV Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102AP1995PLC111705 and registration number is 068528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tirumala Rao Kunderu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jagtap
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sabbana Nagamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Terala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hebbagilumane Nagaraj
    Independent Director

FAQs on PVV Infra Share Price

What is the share price of PVV Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVV Infra is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PVV Infra?

The PVV Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVV Infra?

The market cap of PVV Infra is ₹50.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PVV Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PVV Infra are ₹3.80 and ₹3.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVV Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVV Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVV Infra is ₹5.43 and 52-week low of PVV Infra is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PVV Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The PVV Infra has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 2.85% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, 34.68% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 21.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVV Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVV Infra are 7.06 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PVV Infra News

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