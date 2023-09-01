Follow Us

PVV INFRA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.49 Closed
-4.97-1.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PVV Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.49₹21.50
₹19.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.85₹20.80
₹19.49
Open Price
₹20.95
Prev. Close
₹20.51
Volume
2,43,392

PVV Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.83
  • R222.17
  • R322.84
  • Pivot
    20.16
  • S118.82
  • S218.15
  • S316.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.9516.82
  • 1014.2215.35
  • 2014.5914.45
  • 5015.3913.99
  • 10016.7314.01
  • 20019.9514.45

PVV Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
51.0942.7854.8123.8222.97406.2318.84
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

PVV Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

PVV Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PVV Infra Ltd.

PVV Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102AP1995PLC111705 and registration number is 068528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Zameer Ahammed Kottala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anmol Sanjay Sinha
    Director
  • Mrs. Zeba Ruhin Shaikh Kottala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vakkala Fayaz
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Terala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Pandey Jamunaprasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on PVV Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PVV Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of PVV Infra Ltd. is ₹13.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PVV Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PVV Infra Ltd. is -30.17 and PB ratio of PVV Infra Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PVV Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVV Infra Ltd. is ₹19.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVV Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVV Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVV Infra Ltd. is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of PVV Infra Ltd. is ₹11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

