Here's the live share price of PVV Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PVV Infra
|-1.90
|2.85
|-11.52
|-30.58
|34.68
|10.24
|21.58
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PVV Infra has gained 34.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PVV Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.48
|3.61
|10
|3.49
|3.56
|20
|3.5
|3.55
|50
|3.68
|3.68
|100
|3.94
|3.89
|200
|4.32
|3.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PVV Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|PVV Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|PVV Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Conversion Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|PVV Infra - Receipt Of Letters Of Award (LOA) From National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), A 100% Owned SPV O
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|PVV Infra - Addendum Submission Of Reminder Notice Issued To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of PVV Infra Limited
|Jul 19, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|PVV Infra - Submission Of Reminder Notice Issued To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of PVV Infra Limited
Source: Dion Global
PVV Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102AP1995PLC111705 and registration number is 068528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVV Infra is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVV Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PVV Infra is ₹50.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PVV Infra are ₹3.80 and ₹3.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVV Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVV Infra is ₹5.43 and 52-week low of PVV Infra is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVV Infra has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 2.85% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, 34.68% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 21.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVV Infra are 7.06 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global