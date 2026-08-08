What is the share price of PVV Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVV Infra is ₹3.61 as on .

What kind of stock is PVV Infra? The PVV Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVV Infra? The market cap of PVV Infra is ₹50.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PVV Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of PVV Infra are ₹3.80 and ₹3.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVV Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVV Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVV Infra is ₹5.43 and 52-week low of PVV Infra is ₹2.57 as on .

How has the PVV Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The PVV Infra has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 2.85% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, 34.68% over 1 year, 10.24% across 3 years, and 21.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVV Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVV Infra are 7.06 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global