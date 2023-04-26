PVR, Nykaa among 18 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 44 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday, stuck in range-bound movement. Nifty traded at 17,778.8, up 0.05% while Sensex gained 35 points to 60,166. The broader markets traded largely in the flat to positive territory, with Nifty Smallcap 50 higher by 0.43% and Nifty Midcap 50 higher by 0.07%. The sectoral indices traded higher as well, although Nifty Metal fell 0.4%. However, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT gained up to 0.49%. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, L&T, Power Grid and Adani Enterprises, with Apollo Hospitals up 1.6%. The biggest laggards are Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, with Hindalco down 1.2%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 37 stocks hit their upper price band. Kamat Hotels (I), GRM Overseas, Cyber Media (India), Goyal Aluminums were among the scrips. 31 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, BEML Land Assets, JIFT Infralogistics, and Vardhaman Polytex.13 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 44 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Safari Industries (India), KEI Industries, Jash Engineering, Surya Roshni, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Eimco Elecon (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Action Construction Equipment, ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Sanghvi Movers, Hardwyn India, Refex Industries, Saksoft, Huhtamaki India, Pricol, Lambodhara Textiles, Tembo Global Industries, Banswara Syntex, GE T&D India, Hilton Metal Forging, Anant Raj Limited, and Lorenzini Apparels Limited are among others.

Alternatively, 18 stocks including Aavas Financiers, PVR, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, IPCA Laboratories, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Max Financial Services, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, Genesys International Corporation, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, BEML Land Assets, and FSN E-Commerce Ventures at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Cyber Media (India), Gujarat Industries Power Company, Investment Trust Of India, Madhav Marbles and Granites, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Gujarat State Petronet, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.