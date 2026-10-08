PVR Inox is seeing audiences return to cinemas as a stronger flow of Bollywood, Hollywood and regional releases brings more people back to the big screen. CLSA said the multiplex operator is also benefiting from growing fatigue with streaming services, while higher box-office collections and improving patron spending are strengthening the case for theatrical releases.

CLSA has retained an ‘Outperform’ rating on PVR Inox with a target price of Rs 2,135, indicating an upside of 73%.

CLSA on PVR Inox: Focus on smaller cities

The brokerage sees room for further growth through new screens, particularly in smaller cities, as PVR Inox expands without putting excessive pressure on its balance sheet. CLSA also expects the company’s improving cash generation and recent share buyback to support shareholder returns.

The brokerage said movies are returning to theatres as audiences increasingly seek an outdoor entertainment experience, with the improving content pipeline supporting footfalls across Hindi, regional and Hollywood films. PVR Inox currently operates about 1,800 screens and has identified 300 tier-three and tier-four cities for smart-screen expansion.

CLSA said, “PVR Inox, offering a premium outdoor experience, is seeing rising footfalls with growing theatrical releases across Bollywood/Hindi, regional and Hollywood films and even improving patron spending. PVR Inox is a leading multiplex operator with ~1800 screens (India has 9000 screens of which 4000 are multiplex) & market sees release of 1500 movies a year.”

Stronger film content is bringing audiences back

CLSA said India’s box office has historically grown at around 7-8%, while the country’s box-office collections in the first eight months of calendar 2026 were Rs 99 billion, up 18% year-on-year. Hindi cinema’s share also increased to 42% in FY26, supported by consistent Bollywood performance.

The brokerage said recent blockbusters and sleeper hits have strengthened theatrical monetisation, while upcoming Hindi and Hollywood releases could support footfalls further. It also pointed to the success of English and regional films as evidence that multiplexes do not face a structural threat from streaming platforms.

CLSA said, “Management said movies in India are now back in cinemas amid over the top (OTT) fatigue, with streaming now mainly for serials. Management said improved film performances and rising box office collections, with new records such as by blockbuster Dhurandar 2 and sleeper hits like Hanuman Ansh, underline the success of films’ theatrical releases.”

The brokerage expects PVR Inox’s footfalls to rise from 150 million in FY26 to 168 million in FY27, 180 million in FY28 and 190 million in FY29. Average ticket prices are also estimated to increase gradually over the same period.

New screens to drive the next leg of growth

PVR Inox currently has 1,779 screens and plans to add about 90-100 screens in FY27. CLSA said most of the expansion will use asset-light and franchisee-owned, company-operated models, allowing the company to expand its footprint while keeping capital expenditure under control.

The company has also identified 300 tier-three and tier-four cities for smart-screen expansion and is increasing tie-ups with local developers. CLSA expects the company to fund its expansion largely through internal cash flows.

The brokerage said, “Management targets a 100 screen expansion in FY27, weighted towards asset light formats and funded from internal cash flows. Further, PVR Inox has also identified 300 tier three and four cities for smart screen expansions.”

CLSA expects revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11-13% through FY29, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation following a similar trajectory. Its estimates put revenue at Rs 77,080 million in FY27 and Rs 90,983 million in FY29, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are expected to rise from Rs 24,709 million to Rs 30,335 million over the same period.

Buyback and improving cash generation strengthen the case

PVR Inox recently completed its maiden Rs 300 crore share buyback, representing 2.1% of outstanding shares at Rs 1,450 per share. CLSA said management is also working on a formal shareholder returns policy as the balance sheet strengthens.

The brokerage expects the company’s net cash position to improve further, with its estimates showing net debt declining from Rs 54,690 million in FY26 to Rs 29,121 million by FY29.

CLSA said, “PVR Inox recently concluded its Rs3bn maiden share buyback representing 2.1% of outstanding shares at Rs1450/share. Management, with a strengthening balance sheet, is also working on a formal shareholder returns policy.”

CLSA’s valuation uses a 10-times one-year forward enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation multiple, which it says is in line with the company’s five-year historical average. The brokerage’s investment thesis rests on continued occupancy recovery, stronger movie content and the position of multiplexes as a leading form of outdoor entertainment in India.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.