PVR, Cipla, DCM Shriram among 91 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 20 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher, snapping an eight-day losing streak. Nifty reclaimed the 17,400 level by gaining 0.66% intraday while Sensex jumped over 300 points to 59,328. The broader markets followed the benchmarks’ cues and traded firmly in the positive territory, Nifty Small Cap 100 and Midcap 100 gained 1.2% and 1.3% respectively. Sectorally, Nifty Metal outperformed, rising over 3% in trade on Wednesday. Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Axis Bank, M&M, TechM, with Adani Enterprises up 10.66%. The biggest laggards are Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Cipla, SBI Life, Tata Consumer, with Power Grid down 2.16%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 76 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, Tata Teleservives (Maharashtra), Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, NDTV, PTC India, Rama Steel Tubes, Vertoz Advertising were among the scrips.

43 stocks hit their lower price band including Sanghi Industries, Indiabulls Enterprises, Radhika Jeweltech, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Aaron Industries, Vinny Overseas. Additionally, 18 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 20 stocks hit their 52 week highs including ION Exchange (India), Foseco India, PG Electroplast, Carysil, Krishana Phoschem, Global Health, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Medico Remedies, Triveni Turbine, Goyal Aluminiums, Raj Rayon Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank among others.

Alternatively, 91 stocks including PVR, Cipla, DCM Shriram, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Cosmo First, Rossari Biotech, SMS Lifesciences India, HLE Glascoat, Quess Corp, HP Adhesives, SEL Manufacturin, TV Today Network, Anjani Portland Cement, Plastiblends India, Xelpmoc Design And Tech, Poddar Housing and Development, Munjal Showa, Piramal Pharma, The Investment Trust Of India, Bal Pharma, Sequent Scientific, Art Nirman, Nakoda Group of Industries, Texmo Pipes and Products are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Adani Total Gas, Damodar Industries, Rupa & Company, Poly Medicure, Indo Amines, Dollar Industries, Shiva Texyarn, Donear Industries, Tracxn Technologies are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.