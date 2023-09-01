Follow Us

PVP VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PVP Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.15₹10.25
₹10.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.90₹14.40
₹10.25
Open Price
₹10.15
Prev. Close
₹10.25
Volume
1,07,809

PVP Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.28
  • R210.32
  • R310.38
  • Pivot
    10.22
  • S110.18
  • S210.12
  • S310.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.7910.12
  • 108.7710.24
  • 209.110.35
  • 508.6110.5
  • 1007.3210.41
  • 2006.79.8

PVP Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.026.22-12.0244.3736.6778.26141.18
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

PVP Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

PVP Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & ESOP

About PVP Ventures Ltd.

PVP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1991PLC020122 and registration number is 020122. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 245.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prasad V Potluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Parameswaran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. P J Bhavani
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Nandakumar Subburaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N S Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp
    Independent Director

FAQs on PVP Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PVP Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹253.69 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd. is -30.15 and PB ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd. is 3.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of PVP Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVP Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVP Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

