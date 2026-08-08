What is the share price of PVP Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVP Ventures is ₹34.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PVP Ventures? The PVP Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVP Ventures? The market cap of PVP Ventures is ₹885.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PVP Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of PVP Ventures are ₹35.85 and ₹32.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVP Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVP Ventures is ₹39.88 and 52-week low of PVP Ventures is ₹18.26 as on .

How has the PVP Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The PVP Ventures has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 25.05% for the past month, 6.62% over 3 months, 74.99% over 1 year, 48.8% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVP Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVP Ventures are -130.27 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global