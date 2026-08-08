Here's the live share price of PVP Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PVP Ventures
|26.91
|25.05
|6.62
|13.67
|74.99
|48.80
|33.66
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PVP Ventures has gained 74.99% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PVP Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.12
|27.64
|10
|27.56
|27.66
|20
|27.96
|27.96
|50
|28.89
|28.58
|100
|28.84
|29.04
|200
|30.69
|29.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PVP Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|PVP Ventures - Clarification On Increase In Trading Volume
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|PVP Ventures - Clarification sought from PVP Ventures Ltd
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|PVP Ventures - Intimation Of Payment Of Interest For The Ncds.
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|PVP Ventures - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Interest For The Ncds.
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|PVP Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
PVP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1991PLC020122 and registration number is 020122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVP Ventures is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVP Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PVP Ventures is ₹885.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PVP Ventures are ₹35.85 and ₹32.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVP Ventures is ₹39.88 and 52-week low of PVP Ventures is ₹18.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PVP Ventures has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 25.05% for the past month, 6.62% over 3 months, 74.99% over 1 year, 48.8% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVP Ventures are -130.27 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global