Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.02
|6.22
|-12.02
|44.37
|36.67
|78.26
|141.18
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares & ESOP
PVP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1991PLC020122 and registration number is 020122. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 245.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹253.69 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd. is -30.15 and PB ratio of PVP Ventures Ltd. is 3.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVP Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.40 and 52-week low of PVP Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.