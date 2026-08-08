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PVP Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

PVP VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of PVP Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
1.52₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PVP Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.76₹35.85
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.26₹39.88
₹34.00
Open Price
₹33.25
Prev. Close
₹33.49
Volume
4,28,234

Source: Dion Global

PVP Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PVP Ventures		26.9125.056.6213.6774.9948.8033.66
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PVP Ventures has gained 74.99% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PVP Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

PVP Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PVP Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1227.64
1027.5627.66
2027.9627.96
5028.8928.58
10028.8429.04
20030.6929.1

Source: Dion Global

PVP Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PVP Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PVP Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTPVP Ventures - Clarification On Increase In Trading Volume
Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTPVP Ventures - Clarification sought from PVP Ventures Ltd
Jul 23, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTPVP Ventures - Intimation Of Payment Of Interest For The Ncds.
Jul 15, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTPVP Ventures - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Interest For The Ncds.
Jul 15, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTPVP Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About PVP Ventures

PVP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1991PLC020122 and registration number is 020122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasad V Potluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Ananth
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Poonamallee Jayavelu Bhavani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Parameswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Shahi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PVP Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of PVP Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PVP Ventures is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PVP Ventures?

The PVP Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PVP Ventures?

The market cap of PVP Ventures is ₹885.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PVP Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PVP Ventures are ₹35.85 and ₹32.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PVP Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PVP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PVP Ventures is ₹39.88 and 52-week low of PVP Ventures is ₹18.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PVP Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The PVP Ventures has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 25.05% for the past month, 6.62% over 3 months, 74.99% over 1 year, 48.8% across 3 years, and 33.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PVP Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PVP Ventures are -130.27 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PVP Ventures News

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