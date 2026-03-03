Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pushpa Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUSHPA JEWELLERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Pushpa Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.80 Closed
-2.42₹ -2.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pushpa Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹88.80
₹88.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.65₹148.75
₹88.80
Open Price
₹87.05
Prev. Close
₹91.00
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pushpa Jewellers has declined 5.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.49%.

Pushpa Jewellers’s current P/E of 8.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pushpa Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pushpa Jewellers		-0.22-5.08-14.20-34.32-24.49-8.94-5.46
Titan Company		-0.564.9611.8515.7138.5621.2423.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.274.64-18.01-21.85-8.7950.8439.81
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.6920.8217.3572.52112.5498.9166.22
PC Jeweller		-7.05-10.09-9.30-30.97-12.2044.0725.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.01-3.93-15.16-8.96-1.86-12.66-7.80
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		9.860.58-19.15-20.29-18.82-6.71-4.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.656.390.4518.613.41122.8272.69
Senco Gold		-4.940.791.00-18.937.8514.858.66
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-18.22-27.98-24.61-12.22-39.59-23.40
Goldiam International		-1.58-2.67-8.43-13.42-2.6735.5037.88
D P Abhushan		-4.80-10.05-24.23-27.04-13.1155.2756.58
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.76-2.01-1.2418.4618.465.813.45
Motisons Jewellers		-5.2722.38-7.88-22.93-10.3413.377.82
Shanti Gold International		-6.74-1.73-3.42-14.95-12.41-4.32-2.61
Renaissance Global		-0.60-5.11-7.380.41-10.159.3514.01
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.55-12.49-17.34-24.17-11.3127.8613.40
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-0.03-8.71-15.85-20.70-16.83-9.84-6.02
Radhika Jeweltech		-6.35-10.86-19.19-32.94-25.5224.2114.15
RBZ Jewellers		-2.13-14.19-10.14-10.51-17.695.103.03

Over the last one year, Pushpa Jewellers has declined 24.49% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Pushpa Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).

Pushpa Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Pushpa Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.3489.13
1088.6789.15
2089.3790.81
5098.2497.72
100111.1107.35
20097.190

Pushpa Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pushpa Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pushpa Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pushpa Jewellers fact sheet for more information

About Pushpa Jewellers

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310WB2009PLC135593 and registration number is 135593. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Tibrewal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhur Tibrewal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mridul Tibrewal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Gargi Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranay Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandan Ambaly
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pushpa Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Pushpa Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pushpa Jewellers is ₹88.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pushpa Jewellers?

The Pushpa Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pushpa Jewellers?

The market cap of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹215.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pushpa Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pushpa Jewellers are ₹88.80 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pushpa Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pushpa Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹148.75 and 52-week low of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹85.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pushpa Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pushpa Jewellers has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, -25.06% over 3 months, -24.49% over 1 year, -8.94% across 3 years, and -5.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pushpa Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pushpa Jewellers are 8.99 and 1.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Pushpa Jewellers News

More Pushpa Jewellers News
icon
Market Pulse