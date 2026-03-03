Here's the live share price of Pushpa Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pushpa Jewellers has declined 5.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.49%.
Pushpa Jewellers’s current P/E of 8.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pushpa Jewellers
|-0.22
|-5.08
|-14.20
|-34.32
|-24.49
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Pushpa Jewellers has declined 24.49% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Pushpa Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.34
|89.13
|10
|88.67
|89.15
|20
|89.37
|90.81
|50
|98.24
|97.72
|100
|111.1
|107.35
|200
|97.19
|0
In the latest quarter, Pushpa Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pushpa Jewellers fact sheet for more information
Pushpa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310WB2009PLC135593 and registration number is 135593. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pushpa Jewellers is ₹88.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pushpa Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹215.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pushpa Jewellers are ₹88.80 and ₹87.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pushpa Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹148.75 and 52-week low of Pushpa Jewellers is ₹85.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pushpa Jewellers has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, -25.06% over 3 months, -24.49% over 1 year, -8.94% across 3 years, and -5.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pushpa Jewellers are 8.99 and 1.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.