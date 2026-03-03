Here's the live share price of Purv Flexipack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Purv Flexipack has declined 26.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.80%.
Purv Flexipack’s current P/E of 7.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Purv Flexipack
|-12.33
|-22.65
|-43.44
|-38.15
|-52.68
|-40.28
|-26.61
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
Over the last one year, Purv Flexipack has declined 52.68% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Purv Flexipack has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.26
|58.61
|10
|62.16
|60.87
|20
|65.24
|64.23
|50
|75.24
|72.28
|100
|85.89
|79.81
|200
|84.45
|92.21
In the latest quarter, Purv Flexipack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.53%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Purv Flexipack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202WB2005PLC103086 and registration number is 103086. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purv Flexipack is ₹52.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Purv Flexipack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Purv Flexipack is ₹110.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Purv Flexipack are ₹53.00 and ₹52.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purv Flexipack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purv Flexipack is ₹134.95 and 52-week low of Purv Flexipack is ₹52.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Purv Flexipack has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -20.3% for the past month, -42.26% over 3 months, -55.8% over 1 year, -40.28% across 3 years, and -26.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purv Flexipack are 7.91 and 0.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.