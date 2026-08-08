What is the share price of Purshottam Investofin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purshottam Investofin is ₹34.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Purshottam Investofin? The Purshottam Investofin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Purshottam Investofin? The market cap of Purshottam Investofin is ₹25.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Purshottam Investofin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Purshottam Investofin are ₹35.00 and ₹32.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purshottam Investofin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purshottam Investofin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purshottam Investofin is ₹44.93 and 52-week low of Purshottam Investofin is ₹30.00 as on .

How has the Purshottam Investofin performed historically in terms of returns? The Purshottam Investofin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, 1.2% over 3 months, -14.54% over 1 year, 42.95% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin are -14.28 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global