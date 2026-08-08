Here's the live share price of Purshottam Investofin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Purshottam Investofin
|4.10
|-4.96
|1.20
|-12.50
|-14.54
|42.95
|20.64
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Purshottam Investofin has declined 14.54% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Purshottam Investofin has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.91
|34.27
|10
|35.63
|34.62
|20
|35.06
|34.87
|50
|34.88
|35.14
|100
|35.6
|35.81
|200
|37.61
|37.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Purshottam Investofin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Purshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Purshottam Investofi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Purshottam Investofi - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St M
|May 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Purshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Purshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March
Source: Dion Global
Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1988PLC033799 and registration number is 033799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purshottam Investofin is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Purshottam Investofin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Purshottam Investofin is ₹25.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Purshottam Investofin are ₹35.00 and ₹32.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purshottam Investofin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purshottam Investofin is ₹44.93 and 52-week low of Purshottam Investofin is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Purshottam Investofin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, 1.2% over 3 months, -14.54% over 1 year, 42.95% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin are -14.28 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global