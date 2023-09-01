Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.16
|11.26
|-27.73
|-34.27
|-11.99
|19.09
|-50.86
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1988PLC033799 and registration number is 033799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹8.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is 22.19 and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹12.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purshottam Investofin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹29.78 and 52-week low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.