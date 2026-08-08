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Purshottam Investofin Share Price

NSE
BSE

PURSHOTTAM INVESTOFIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Purshottam Investofin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Purshottam Investofin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.12₹35.00
₹34.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹44.93
₹34.50
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹34.50
Volume
69

Source: Dion Global

Purshottam Investofin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Purshottam Investofin		4.10-4.961.20-12.50-14.5442.9520.64
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Purshottam Investofin has declined 14.54% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Purshottam Investofin has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Purshottam Investofin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Purshottam Investofin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.9134.27
1035.6334.62
2035.0634.87
5034.8835.14
10035.635.81
20037.6137.13

Source: Dion Global

Purshottam Investofin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Purshottam Investofin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Purshottam Investofin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTPurshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Jul 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTPurshottam Investofi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTPurshottam Investofi - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St M
May 30, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTPurshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 20, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTPurshottam Investofi - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March

Source: Dion Global

About Purshottam Investofin

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1988PLC033799 and registration number is 033799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sahib Singh Gusain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parmit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Princy Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Purshottam Investofin Share Price

What is the share price of Purshottam Investofin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purshottam Investofin is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Purshottam Investofin?

The Purshottam Investofin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Purshottam Investofin?

The market cap of Purshottam Investofin is ₹25.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Purshottam Investofin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Purshottam Investofin are ₹35.00 and ₹32.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purshottam Investofin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purshottam Investofin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purshottam Investofin is ₹44.93 and 52-week low of Purshottam Investofin is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Purshottam Investofin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Purshottam Investofin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, 1.2% over 3 months, -14.54% over 1 year, 42.95% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin are -14.28 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Purshottam Investofin News

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