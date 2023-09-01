Follow Us

PURSHOTTAM INVESTOFIN LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.85 Closed
0.160.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.85₹12.86
₹12.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹29.78
₹12.85
Open Price
₹12.86
Prev. Close
₹12.83
Volume
350

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.86
  • R212.86
  • R312.87
  • Pivot
    12.85
  • S112.85
  • S212.84
  • S312.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.9412.38
  • 1016.3912.4
  • 2015.4113.59
  • 5014.6616.5
  • 10014.6717.45
  • 20015.3617.05

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1611.26-27.73-34.27-11.9919.09-50.86
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. Share Holdings

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Purshottam Investofin Ltd.

Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1988PLC033799 and registration number is 033799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sahib Singh Gusain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Patni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepika Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Purshottam Investofin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd.?

The market cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹8.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is 22.19 and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Purshottam Investofin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹12.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purshottam Investofin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹29.78 and 52-week low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

