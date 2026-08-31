Purple Style Labs has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹546.00-575.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trent
|-0.89
|-3.57
|2.91
|12.95
|-17.95
|29.41
|34.4
|Vedant Fashions
|0.67
|35.98
|34.15
|46.39
|-26.07
|-23.75
|-10.11
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-1.76
|-11.35
|-15.54
|-16.08
|-37.34
|-18.91
|-11.82
|V2 Retail
|0.72
|-0.33
|-3.79
|14.06
|28.18
|145.95
|82.88
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.42
|-9.59
|-18.76
|-20.4
|-32.14
|-37.73
|-24.08
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-4.9
|-3.06
|-2.13
|-20.29
|-37.49
|-37.77
|-24.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-1.99
|-16.9
|-0.51
|0.47
|8.46
|-17.51
|-21.08
|Baazar Style Retail
|-1.64
|52.32
|21.32
|40.23
|26.59
|0.89
|0.53
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-1.82
|-0.19
|16.7
|3.75
|0.88
|-10.41
|25.54
|Cantabil Retail India
|-0.5
|2.3
|15.31
|-5.48
|-3.22
|5.52
|27.57
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.65
|3.92
|6.29
|9.12
|-52.41
|-35.83
|-23.17
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-1.21
|-7.63
|-11.24
|-8.78
|-37.05
|-37.58
|-24.63
|Purple United Sales
|1.11
|24.25
|5.28
|43.02
|9.41
|25.78
|14.75
|Forcas Studio
|8.08
|7.19
|107.77
|114.97
|111.15
|14.01
|8.19
|S D Retail
|6.4
|-1.91
|0.11
|-0.8
|-33.91
|-16.68
|-10.37
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|0
|-9.45
|-20.14
|-7.26
|-23.84
|-37
|-53.03
|Future Enterprises
|0
|2.63
|-11.36
|-7.14
|-35
|-21.3
|-45.68
Source: Dion Global
Purple Style Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18204MH2015PLC267215 and registration number is 267215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global