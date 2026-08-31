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Purple Style Labs Share Price

Sector
Retail

Purple Style Labs has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 546.00-575.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Purple Style Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Purple Style Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trent		-0.89-3.572.9112.95-17.9529.4134.4
Vedant Fashions		0.6735.9834.1546.39-26.07-23.75-10.11
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-1.76-11.35-15.54-16.08-37.34-18.91-11.82
V2 Retail		0.72-0.33-3.7914.0628.18145.9582.88
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.42-9.59-18.76-20.4-32.14-37.73-24.08
Raymond Lifestyle		-4.9-3.06-2.13-20.29-37.49-37.77-24.77
Vaibhav Global		-1.99-16.9-0.510.478.46-17.51-21.08
Baazar Style Retail		-1.6452.3221.3240.2326.590.890.53
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-1.82-0.1916.73.750.88-10.4125.54
Cantabil Retail India		-0.52.315.31-5.48-3.225.5227.57
Go Fashion (India)		-2.653.926.299.12-52.41-35.83-23.17
Credo Brands Marketing		-1.21-7.63-11.24-8.78-37.05-37.58-24.63
Purple United Sales		1.1124.255.2843.029.4125.7814.75
Forcas Studio		8.087.19107.77114.97111.1514.018.19
S D Retail		6.4-1.910.11-0.8-33.91-16.68-10.37
Future Lifestyle Fashions		0-9.45-20.14-7.26-23.84-37-53.03
Future Enterprises		02.63-11.36-7.14-35-21.3-45.68

Source: Dion Global

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About Purple Style Labs

Purple Style Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18204MH2015PLC267215 and registration number is 267215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hrishikesh Bhalchandra Parandekar
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Abhinav Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CBO
  • Mr. Rahul Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harminder Sahni
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shefali Sarohi Shyam
    Independent Director

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