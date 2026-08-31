Purple Style Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18204MH2015PLC267215 and registration number is 267215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.