MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Purple Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1974PLC084389 and registration number is 084389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 13.59 and PB ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purple Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹9.48 and 52-week low of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.