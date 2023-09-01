Follow Us

PURPLE ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.50 Closed
-2.34-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Purple Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.44₹2.50
₹2.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.49₹9.48
₹2.50
Open Price
₹2.44
Prev. Close
₹2.56
Volume
17,955

Purple Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.52
  • R22.54
  • R32.58
  • Pivot
    2.48
  • S12.46
  • S22.42
  • S32.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.392.65
  • 107.52.7
  • 207.562.8
  • 507.793.3
  • 1008.014.17
  • 2009.675.61

Purple Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.39-16.11-46.81-64.39-66.49-87.50-84.28
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Purple Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Purple Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Purple Entertainment Ltd.

Purple Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1974PLC084389 and registration number is 084389. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manjulaben Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Chirag Sudhirbhai Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Dimple Alkeshkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Ajitkumar Shah
    Director

FAQs on Purple Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 13.59 and PB ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Purple Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purple Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purple Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹9.48 and 52-week low of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

