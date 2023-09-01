What is the Market Cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd.? The market cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 13.59 and PB ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd. is 0.22 as on .

What is the share price of Purple Entertainment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purple Entertainment Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on .