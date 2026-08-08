Here's the live share price of Purohit Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Purohit Construction
|0
|9.69
|-8.86
|-12.61
|-19.87
|27.89
|16.70
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Purohit Construction has declined 19.87% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Purohit Construction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.23
|11.58
|10
|11.23
|11.49
|20
|11.78
|11.83
|50
|12.86
|12.63
|100
|13.82
|12.78
|200
|11.64
|11.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Purohit Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Purohit Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for The First Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Purohit Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Purohit Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Purohit Construction - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Purohit Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Purohit Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015878 and registration number is 015878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purohit Construction is ₹12.34 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Purohit Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Purohit Construction is ₹5.44 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Purohit Construction are ₹12.34 and ₹11.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purohit Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purohit Construction is ₹15.91 and 52-week low of Purohit Construction is ₹10.17 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Purohit Construction has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 9.69% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -19.87% over 1 year, 27.89% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purohit Construction are -15.82 and 3.86 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global