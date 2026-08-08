What is the share price of Purohit Construction? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purohit Construction is ₹12.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Purohit Construction? The Purohit Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Purohit Construction? The market cap of Purohit Construction is ₹5.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Purohit Construction? Today’s highest and lowest price of Purohit Construction are ₹12.34 and ₹11.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purohit Construction? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purohit Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purohit Construction is ₹15.91 and 52-week low of Purohit Construction is ₹10.17 as on .

How has the Purohit Construction performed historically in terms of returns? The Purohit Construction has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 9.69% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -19.87% over 1 year, 27.89% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Purohit Construction? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purohit Construction are -15.82 and 3.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global