Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Purohit Construction Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PUROHIT CONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Purohit Construction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.30₹6.30
₹6.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.55₹7.60
₹6.30
Open Price
₹6.30
Prev. Close
₹6.30
Volume
1

Purohit Construction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.3
  • R26.3
  • R36.3
  • Pivot
    6.3
  • S16.3
  • S26.3
  • S36.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.736.13
  • 106.16.26
  • 206.96.44
  • 508.286.67
  • 1007.226.85
  • 2006.956.88

Purohit Construction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
06.78-13.706.782.4420.6911.11
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Purohit Construction Ltd. Share Holdings

Purohit Construction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Purohit Construction Ltd.

Purohit Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015878 and registration number is 015878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Purohit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saumil Purohit
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahendra Sanghani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishit B Gohel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Fatima Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Daarrpan Rajeshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Sudhirkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Purohit Construction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Purohit Construction Ltd.?

The market cap of Purohit Construction Ltd. is ₹2.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Purohit Construction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Purohit Construction Ltd. is -3.38 and PB ratio of Purohit Construction Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Purohit Construction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purohit Construction Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purohit Construction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purohit Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purohit Construction Ltd. is ₹7.60 and 52-week low of Purohit Construction Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data