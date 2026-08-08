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Purohit Construction Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUROHIT CONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Purohit Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.34 Closed
4.93₹ 0.58
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Purohit Construction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.76₹12.34
₹12.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.17₹15.91
₹12.34
Open Price
₹12.34
Prev. Close
₹11.76
Volume
192

Source: Dion Global

Purohit Construction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Purohit Construction		09.69-8.86-12.61-19.8727.8916.70
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Purohit Construction has declined 19.87% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Purohit Construction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Purohit Construction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Purohit Construction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2311.58
1011.2311.49
2011.7811.83
5012.8612.63
10013.8212.78
20011.6411.83

Source: Dion Global

Purohit Construction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Purohit Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Purohit Construction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTPurohit Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for The First Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTPurohit Construction - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTPurohit Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 03, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTPurohit Construction - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jun 23, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTPurohit Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Purohit Construction

Purohit Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1991PLC015878 and registration number is 015878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Purohit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saumil Purohit
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Daarrpan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhwani Solanki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Purohit Construction Share Price

What is the share price of Purohit Construction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purohit Construction is ₹12.34 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Purohit Construction?

The Purohit Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Purohit Construction?

The market cap of Purohit Construction is ₹5.44 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Purohit Construction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Purohit Construction are ₹12.34 and ₹11.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purohit Construction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purohit Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purohit Construction is ₹15.91 and 52-week low of Purohit Construction is ₹10.17 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Purohit Construction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Purohit Construction has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 9.69% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -19.87% over 1 year, 27.89% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Purohit Construction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purohit Construction are -15.82 and 3.86 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Purohit Construction News

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