Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Puretrop Fruits Share Price

NSE
BSE

PURETROP FRUITS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Puretrop Fruits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.05 Closed
-0.79₹ -1.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Puretrop Fruits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.05₹176.50
₹175.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹200.00
₹175.05
Open Price
₹176.00
Prev. Close
₹176.45
Volume
7,449

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Puretrop Fruits has gained 18.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 55.05%.

Puretrop Fruits’s current P/E of 6.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Puretrop Fruits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Kohinoor Foods		1.672.93-9.54-27.55-18.53-21.1830.02

Over the last one year, Puretrop Fruits has gained 53.62% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Puretrop Fruits has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

Puretrop Fruits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Puretrop Fruits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.81177.74
10180.38178.95
20180.78179.16
50172.07173.64
100161.79163.51
200144152.14

Puretrop Fruits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Puretrop Fruits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Puretrop Fruits Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 8:04 PM ISTPuretrop Fruits - Corporate Action- Fix Record Date For Buy Back Of Equity Shares
Feb 23, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTPuretrop Fruits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
Feb 20, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTPuretrop Fruits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ISTPuretrop Fruits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 21, 2026, 4:50 PM ISTPuretrop Fruits - POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE OF THE COMPANY

About Puretrop Fruits

Puretrop Fruits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018365 and registration number is 018365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok V Motiani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nanita A Motiani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Katyal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Iyer
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ashok Murajani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Puretrop Fruits Share Price

What is the share price of Puretrop Fruits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puretrop Fruits is ₹175.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Puretrop Fruits?

The Puretrop Fruits is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Puretrop Fruits?

The market cap of Puretrop Fruits is ₹139.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Puretrop Fruits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Puretrop Fruits are ₹176.50 and ₹172.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Puretrop Fruits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puretrop Fruits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puretrop Fruits is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Puretrop Fruits is ₹105.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Puretrop Fruits performed historically in terms of returns?

The Puretrop Fruits has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -2.42% for the past month, 4.17% over 3 months, 55.05% over 1 year, 19.94% across 3 years, and 18.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Puretrop Fruits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Puretrop Fruits are 6.94 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Puretrop Fruits News

More Puretrop Fruits News
icon
Market Pulse