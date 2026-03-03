Here's the live share price of Puretrop Fruits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Puretrop Fruits has gained 18.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 55.05%.
Puretrop Fruits’s current P/E of 6.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Kohinoor Foods
|1.67
|2.93
|-9.54
|-27.55
|-18.53
|-21.18
|30.02
Over the last one year, Puretrop Fruits has gained 53.62% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Puretrop Fruits has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.81
|177.74
|10
|180.38
|178.95
|20
|180.78
|179.16
|50
|172.07
|173.64
|100
|161.79
|163.51
|200
|144
|152.14
In the latest quarter, Puretrop Fruits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 8:04 PM IST
|Puretrop Fruits - Corporate Action- Fix Record Date For Buy Back Of Equity Shares
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Puretrop Fruits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
|Feb 20, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
|Puretrop Fruits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 9:22 PM IST
|Puretrop Fruits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 21, 2026, 4:50 PM IST
|Puretrop Fruits - POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE OF THE COMPANY
Puretrop Fruits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018365 and registration number is 018365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puretrop Fruits is ₹175.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Puretrop Fruits is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Puretrop Fruits is ₹139.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Puretrop Fruits are ₹176.50 and ₹172.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puretrop Fruits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puretrop Fruits is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Puretrop Fruits is ₹105.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Puretrop Fruits has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -2.42% for the past month, 4.17% over 3 months, 55.05% over 1 year, 19.94% across 3 years, and 18.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Puretrop Fruits are 6.94 and 1.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.