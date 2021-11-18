  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 1,919 crore via bonds

November 18, 2021 5:35 PM

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum aggregating to Rs 1,919 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing.

It has issued a total of 1,919 bonds under the issue.

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,919 crore by issuing Basel compliant bonds.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum aggregating to Rs 1,919 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing.

It has issued a total of 1,919 bonds under the issue.

Shares of PNB closed at Rs 41.70 apiece on BSE, up 2.58 per cent from the previous close.

