Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Baroda among 115 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 9 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red following negative global market cues. The BSE Sensex lost over 220 points or 0.35% to trade at 62,604.72. The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,639, down 0.33%. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank index is up 2.34% intraday, with constituents Punjab & Sind Bank (up 10.6%), Bank of India (up 6.6%) and Union Bank of India (up 4.95%) leading the gains. Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and Britannia are the top gainers, with Adani Enterprises almost 3% up. The biggest laggards are Hindalco, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and JSW Steel. Hindalco is trading 1.79% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 115 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Suzlon Energy, West Leisure Resorts, Vinny Overseas, Tiger Logistics (India), Waaree Renewable Technologies, Shervani Industrial Syndicate, Ramky Infrastructure, SAR Auto Products, Rhetan TMT, Punjab & Sind Bank, Monarch Networth Capital, Punjab National Bank, Lerthai Finance, Kaycee Industries, Jyothy Labs, Ion Exchange (India), Bank of Baroda, Bengal & Assam Company and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 9 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Datiware Maritime Infra, AAA Technologies, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Synergy Green Industries, Mac Charles (India) were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 52 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Apollo Tyres, Arrow Greentech, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Career Point, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Sanghi Industries, Union Bank of India are among others.

Alternatively, 10 stocks including Nureca, Nakoda Group of Industries, LTIMindtree, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, AAA Technologies among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

TCNS Clothing Co, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and SBI were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.