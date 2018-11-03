Pune civic body to raise Rs 1,000 crore via Muni Bonds

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 12:47 AM

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has started working on its proposed issue of municipal bonds.

According to Kiran Gitte, Metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, the Muni Bonds issue size would be around Rs 1,000 crore.

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has started working on its proposed issue of municipal bonds.  According to Kiran Gitte, Metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, the Muni Bonds issue size would be around Rs 1,000 crore.

PMRDA is holding meeting with merchant bankers interested in managing Muni Bonds issue. Rating agencies have also been invited for rating the issue. So far, eight merchant bankers have evinced interest in the project, Gitte said.

The fund will be utilised for the proposed township schemes planned around the city along the proposed ring road of Pune, Gitte said. The PMRDA covers a region of 7,000 km and is in the process of preparing development plans for the region, which include a comprehensive mobility plan.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Pune civic body to raise Rs 1,000 crore via Muni Bonds
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition