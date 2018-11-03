Pune civic body to raise Rs 1,000 crore via Muni Bonds

According to Kiran Gitte, Metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, the Muni Bonds issue size would be around Rs 1,000 crore.

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has started working on its proposed issue of municipal bonds. According to Kiran Gitte, Metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, the Muni Bonds issue size would be around Rs 1,000 crore.

PMRDA is holding meeting with merchant bankers interested in managing Muni Bonds issue. Rating agencies have also been invited for rating the issue. So far, eight merchant bankers have evinced interest in the project, Gitte said.

The fund will be utilised for the proposed township schemes planned around the city along the proposed ring road of Pune, Gitte said. The PMRDA covers a region of 7,000 km and is in the process of preparing development plans for the region, which include a comprehensive mobility plan.