Here's the live share price of Pulz Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pulz Electronics
|7.92
|6.15
|4.23
|-7.17
|-36.83
|-8.40
|48.18
|LG Electronics India
|6.44
|0.90
|2.85
|4.29
|-6.12
|-2.08
|-1.25
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|1.07
|7.23
|28.53
|20.78
|-14.78
|44.66
|27.07
|Havells India
|2.17
|5.14
|1.51
|-6.12
|-13.83
|-0.81
|0.84
|Voltas
|-3.30
|-0.23
|-5.78
|-14.50
|-1.85
|15.85
|4.63
|PG Electroplast
|2.82
|9.00
|17.77
|6.32
|-14.41
|57.59
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.71
|19.84
|56.54
|87.11
|105.50
|48.52
|37.63
|Whirlpool of India
|1.28
|1.36
|-16.91
|-10.34
|-37.19
|-17.93
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.40
|24.02
|36.81
|55.90
|38.79
|13.93
|14.44
|Symphony
|-4.96
|-6.12
|-19.14
|-31.50
|-32.86
|-9.58
|-7.00
|EPACK Durables
|-0.05
|-2.67
|-16.55
|-11.67
|-41.04
|3.40
|2.02
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.90
|-0.64
|-11.00
|-1.07
|-40.28
|18.54
|34.37
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.71
|8.72
|16.20
|16.20
|16.20
|5.13
|3.05
|IKIO Technologies
|1.91
|7.50
|17.77
|28.55
|6.72
|-20.53
|-12.76
|Onida Electronics
|-2.93
|-10.54
|-3.45
|7.48
|125.37
|23.91
|16.60
|Prizor Viztech
|2.51
|10.06
|25.71
|219.36
|230.15
|73.03
|38.95
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-8.96
|-21.72
|-24.94
|10.71
|-9.75
|47.50
|26.26
|Elin Electronics
|-4.09
|-3.91
|-25.92
|-38.15
|-44.45
|-13.17
|-15.77
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-4.46
|-19.70
|-21.80
|-0.24
|-33.40
|-25.44
|43.10
|Arham Technologies
|7.18
|30.19
|28.71
|35.59
|150.34
|61.93
|42.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pulz Electronics has declined 36.83% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Pulz Electronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.13
|24.75
|10
|23.86
|24.39
|20
|24.24
|24.28
|50
|24.12
|24.53
|100
|25.28
|26
|200
|29.91
|30.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pulz Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.98%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pulz Electronics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Pulz Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109WB2005PLC104357 and registration number is 104357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulz Electronics is ₹25.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pulz Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pulz Electronics is ₹56.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulz Electronics are ₹26.55 and ₹25.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulz Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulz Electronics is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Pulz Electronics is ₹21.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pulz Electronics has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -36.83% over 1 year, -8.4% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics are 12.18 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global