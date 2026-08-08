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Pulz Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PULZ ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Pulz Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.90 Closed
0.39₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pulz Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.90₹26.55
₹25.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.95₹44.25
₹25.90
Open Price
₹26.55
Prev. Close
₹25.80
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Pulz Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pulz Electronics		7.926.154.23-7.17-36.83-8.4048.18
LG Electronics India		6.440.902.854.29-6.12-2.08-1.25
Dixon Technologies (India)		1.077.2328.5320.78-14.7844.6627.07
Havells India		2.175.141.51-6.12-13.83-0.810.84
Voltas		-3.30-0.23-5.78-14.50-1.8515.854.63
PG Electroplast		2.829.0017.776.32-14.4157.5976.76
Avalon Technologies		8.7119.8456.5487.11105.5048.5237.63
Whirlpool of India		1.281.36-16.91-10.34-37.19-17.93-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.4024.0236.8155.9038.7913.9314.44
Symphony		-4.96-6.12-19.14-31.50-32.86-9.58-7.00
EPACK Durables		-0.05-2.67-16.55-11.67-41.043.402.02
HPL Electric & Power		2.90-0.64-11.00-1.07-40.2818.5434.37
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.718.7216.2016.2016.205.133.05
IKIO Technologies		1.917.5017.7728.556.72-20.53-12.76
Onida Electronics		-2.93-10.54-3.457.48125.3723.9116.60
Prizor Viztech		2.5110.0625.71219.36230.1573.0338.95
Cellecor Gadgets		-8.96-21.72-24.9410.71-9.7547.5026.26
Elin Electronics		-4.09-3.91-25.92-38.15-44.45-13.17-15.77
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-4.46-19.70-21.80-0.24-33.40-25.4443.10
Arham Technologies		7.1830.1928.7135.59150.3461.9342.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pulz Electronics has declined 36.83% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Pulz Electronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).

Pulz Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pulz Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.1324.75
1023.8624.39
2024.2424.28
5024.1224.53
10025.2826
20029.9130.85

Source: Dion Global

Pulz Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pulz Electronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.98%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pulz Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pulz Electronics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Pulz Electronics

Pulz Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109WB2005PLC104357 and registration number is 104357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M K Ramakrishnan
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rumeeta Anirvan Ghose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suma Tushar Dalvi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kanta Bokaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pulz Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Pulz Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulz Electronics is ₹25.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pulz Electronics?

The Pulz Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pulz Electronics?

The market cap of Pulz Electronics is ₹56.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pulz Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulz Electronics are ₹26.55 and ₹25.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulz Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulz Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulz Electronics is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Pulz Electronics is ₹21.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pulz Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pulz Electronics has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -36.83% over 1 year, -8.4% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics are 12.18 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pulz Electronics News

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