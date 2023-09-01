Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Pulz Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109WB2005PLC104357 and registration number is 104357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹81.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is 5.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulz Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹81.45 and 52-week low of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.