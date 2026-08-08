What is the share price of Pulz Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulz Electronics is ₹25.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Pulz Electronics? The Pulz Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pulz Electronics? The market cap of Pulz Electronics is ₹56.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pulz Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulz Electronics are ₹26.55 and ₹25.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulz Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulz Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulz Electronics is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Pulz Electronics is ₹21.95 as on .

How has the Pulz Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Pulz Electronics has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 6.15% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -36.83% over 1 year, -8.4% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics are 12.18 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global