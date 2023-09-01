Follow Us

PULZ ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pulz Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹75.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹81.45
₹75.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
0

Pulz Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150
  • R225
  • R350
  • Pivot
    25
  • S150
  • S225
  • S350

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.5674.51
  • 1040.7674.34
  • 2038.8373.34
  • 5030.3570.58
  • 10022.564.22
  • 20018.6251.69

Pulz Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Pulz Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Pulz Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Pulz Electronics Ltd.

Pulz Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109WB2005PLC104357 and registration number is 104357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M K Ramakrishnan
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rumeeta Anirvan Ghose
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneh Sandeep Velani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suma Tushar Dalvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pulz Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹81.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is 5.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pulz Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulz Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulz Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹81.45 and 52-week low of Pulz Electronics Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

