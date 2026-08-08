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Pulsar International Share Price

NSE
BSE

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Pulsar International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.48 Closed
9.09₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pulsar International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.45₹0.48
₹0.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹3.34
₹0.48
Open Price
₹0.45
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
75,10,407

Source: Dion Global

Pulsar International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pulsar International		9.09-9.43-48.94-62.79-83.39-60.5822.81
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pulsar International has declined 83.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pulsar International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Pulsar International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pulsar International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.420.43
100.40.42
200.430.44
500.530.56
1000.830.84
2001.41.81

Source: Dion Global

Pulsar International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pulsar International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pulsar International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTPulsar Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTPulsar Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTPulsar Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTPulsar Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTPulsar Intl. - Clarification In Response To Email Dated 24.06.2026 From BSE Limited With Respect To PDF File Of Impact Of Aud

Source: Dion Global

About Pulsar International

Pulsar International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209GJ1990PLC152223 and registration number is 152223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvindkumar Parmar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gohil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendrasinh Umat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sadhu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pulsar International Share Price

What is the share price of Pulsar International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulsar International is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pulsar International?

The Pulsar International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pulsar International?

The market cap of Pulsar International is ₹20.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pulsar International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulsar International are ₹0.48 and ₹0.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulsar International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulsar International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulsar International is ₹3.34 and 52-week low of Pulsar International is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pulsar International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pulsar International has shown returns of 9.09% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -48.94% over 3 months, -83.39% over 1 year, -60.58% across 3 years, and 22.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pulsar International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulsar International are -145.45 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pulsar International News

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