Pulsar International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.90 Closed
-1.86-1.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pulsar International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹76.00
₹74.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.27₹119.40
₹74.90
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹76.32
Volume
297

Pulsar International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.27
  • R277.63
  • R379.27
  • Pivot
    74.63
  • S173.27
  • S271.63
  • S370.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.0875.86
  • 101.8677.33
  • 201.5580.48
  • 501.6686.03
  • 1002.7179.5
  • 2004.220

Pulsar International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.73-10.80-36.98318.203,199.565,101.397,033.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pulsar International Ltd. Share Holdings

Pulsar International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Pulsar International Ltd.

Pulsar International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC131655 and registration number is 131655. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Ratilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Pravin Kharwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Bhavsar
    Director

FAQs on Pulsar International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pulsar International Ltd.?

The market cap of Pulsar International Ltd. is ₹22.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pulsar International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pulsar International Ltd. is 2140.0 and PB ratio of Pulsar International Ltd. is 4.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pulsar International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulsar International Ltd. is ₹74.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulsar International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulsar International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulsar International Ltd. is ₹119.40 and 52-week low of Pulsar International Ltd. is ₹2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

