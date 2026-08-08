What is the share price of Pulsar International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulsar International is ₹0.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Pulsar International? The Pulsar International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pulsar International? The market cap of Pulsar International is ₹20.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pulsar International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulsar International are ₹0.48 and ₹0.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pulsar International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulsar International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulsar International is ₹3.34 and 52-week low of Pulsar International is ₹0.36 as on .

How has the Pulsar International performed historically in terms of returns? The Pulsar International has shown returns of 9.09% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -48.94% over 3 months, -83.39% over 1 year, -60.58% across 3 years, and 22.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pulsar International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulsar International are -145.45 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global