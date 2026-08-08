Here's the live share price of Pulsar International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pulsar International
|9.09
|-9.43
|-48.94
|-62.79
|-83.39
|-60.58
|22.81
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pulsar International has declined 83.39% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pulsar International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.42
|0.43
|10
|0.4
|0.42
|20
|0.43
|0.44
|50
|0.53
|0.56
|100
|0.83
|0.84
|200
|1.4
|1.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pulsar International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Pulsar Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Pulsar Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Pulsar Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Pulsar Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Pulsar Intl. - Clarification In Response To Email Dated 24.06.2026 From BSE Limited With Respect To PDF File Of Impact Of Aud
Source: Dion Global
Pulsar International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46209GJ1990PLC152223 and registration number is 152223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pulsar International is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pulsar International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pulsar International is ₹20.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pulsar International are ₹0.48 and ₹0.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pulsar International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pulsar International is ₹3.34 and 52-week low of Pulsar International is ₹0.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pulsar International has shown returns of 9.09% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, -48.94% over 3 months, -83.39% over 1 year, -60.58% across 3 years, and 22.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pulsar International are -145.45 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global