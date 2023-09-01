Follow Us

PTL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.60 Closed
-0.44-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PTL Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.55₹34.00
₹33.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.10₹38.65
₹33.60
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹33.75
Volume
69,801

PTL Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.9
  • R234.15
  • R334.3
  • Pivot
    33.75
  • S133.5
  • S233.35
  • S333.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.2333.59
  • 1030.233.49
  • 2030.3633.48
  • 5031.0233.54
  • 10031.1433.25
  • 20031.9332.66

PTL Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.510.454.509.618.3746.6241.68
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

PTL Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

PTL Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PTL Enterprises Ltd.

PTL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1959PLC009300 and registration number is 009300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Bahadur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B K Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U S Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonali Sen
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on PTL Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹444.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is 22.37 and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PTL Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTL Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹38.65 and 52-week low of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

