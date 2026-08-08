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PTL Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

PTL ENTERPRISES

Raunaq Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of PTL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.89 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PTL Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.50₹40.09
₹39.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.30₹47.80
₹39.89
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹40.00
Volume
5,716

Source: Dion Global

PTL Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PTL Enterprises		1.12-6.01-1.75-7.282.656.649.82
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PTL Enterprises has gained 2.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, PTL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

PTL Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PTL Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.539.86
1039.5339.79
2039.9440
5040.5340.21
10039.5940
20039.5539.89

Source: Dion Global

PTL Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PTL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PTL Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTPTL Enterprises - Unaudited Financials Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTPTL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTPTL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTPTL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTPTL Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About PTL Enterprises

PTL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1959PLC009300 and registration number is 009300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Kanwar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh Kanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Bahadur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranganayakulu Jagarlamudi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Sen
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on PTL Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of PTL Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTL Enterprises is ₹39.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PTL Enterprises?

The PTL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTL Enterprises?

The market cap of PTL Enterprises is ₹528.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PTL Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PTL Enterprises are ₹40.09 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTL Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTL Enterprises is ₹47.80 and 52-week low of PTL Enterprises is ₹35.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PTL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The PTL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -1.75% over 3 months, 2.65% over 1 year, 6.64% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises are 0.00 and 4.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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