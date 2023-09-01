Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.51
|0.45
|4.50
|9.61
|8.37
|46.62
|41.68
|1.48
|0.66
|3.94
|18.90
|1.90
|100.83
|168.64
|0.61
|-3.77
|4.34
|12.59
|-13.07
|137.92
|127.43
|4.35
|-0.10
|8.18
|47.28
|43.08
|367.72
|274.01
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.41
|-4.63
|-7.69
|11.81
|-9.43
|4.19
|23.35
|2.59
|3.17
|35.61
|56.55
|43.88
|170.78
|49.42
|0.04
|-6.47
|11.90
|31.20
|20.60
|8.71
|211.65
|2.36
|-6.19
|7.07
|21.05
|61.69
|200.16
|30.45
|1.44
|0.90
|1.51
|17.01
|44.31
|122.60
|0.90
|3.45
|15.74
|33.36
|34.05
|13.96
|55.46
|109.24
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.15
|-0.69
|2.72
|12.64
|24.69
|69.22
|63.01
|1.85
|7.55
|37.89
|38.59
|5.10
|-20.43
|-64.10
|1.40
|-4.05
|34.21
|36.24
|72.69
|561.29
|-17.48
|0.03
|-4.84
|12.85
|45.88
|43.57
|101.88
|270.18
|-2.10
|0.85
|33.75
|33.26
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|0.71
|-1.69
|27.63
|32.55
|24.97
|29.35
|88.83
|3.54
|-0.21
|18.23
|64.69
|46.52
|120.28
|63.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PTL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1959PLC009300 and registration number is 009300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹444.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is 22.37 and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹38.65 and 52-week low of PTL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.