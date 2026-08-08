Here's the live share price of PTL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PTL Enterprises
|1.12
|-6.01
|-1.75
|-7.28
|2.65
|6.64
|9.82
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PTL Enterprises has gained 2.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, PTL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.5
|39.86
|10
|39.53
|39.79
|20
|39.94
|40
|50
|40.53
|40.21
|100
|39.59
|40
|200
|39.55
|39.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PTL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|PTL Enterprises - Unaudited Financials Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|PTL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|PTL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|PTL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|PTL Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
PTL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111KL1959PLC009300 and registration number is 009300. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTL Enterprises is ₹39.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PTL Enterprises is ₹528.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PTL Enterprises are ₹40.09 and ₹39.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTL Enterprises is ₹47.80 and 52-week low of PTL Enterprises is ₹35.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -1.75% over 3 months, 2.65% over 1 year, 6.64% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises are 0.00 and 4.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global