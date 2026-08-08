What is the share price of PTL Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTL Enterprises is ₹39.89 as on .

What kind of stock is PTL Enterprises? The PTL Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTL Enterprises? The market cap of PTL Enterprises is ₹528.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PTL Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of PTL Enterprises are ₹40.09 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTL Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTL Enterprises is ₹47.80 and 52-week low of PTL Enterprises is ₹35.30 as on .

How has the PTL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The PTL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -1.75% over 3 months, 2.65% over 1 year, 6.64% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTL Enterprises are 0.00 and 4.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global