PSU disinvestment could kick-start momentum in markets: Sebi chief

Sebi is of the view that disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) could kick-start the momentum in the capital markets. Currently, there are valid IPOs worth 25,000 crore, which are yet to hit the markets due to the slowdown in the economy and volatile equity markets.

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said at an event, “Around Rs 2-2.5 lakh crore has been raised in equity in the last two years. But it’s largely through private placement, preferential allotment and some rights issues. But the IPO market is almost dried up for various reasons, some of which are obvious.” He added this has to be kick-started with a bit of confidence building, and the divestment of PSUs in the remaining part of this year should come in a big way.