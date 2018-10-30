PSU banks continue upward surge, Union Bank clocks 9% jump

PSU bank stocks led by Union Bank continued their upward surge as Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent in the intraday trade on Tuesday.

PSU bank stocks led by Union Bank continued their upward surge as Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent in the intraday trade on Tuesday after a media report suggested that the government expects some changes in the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enable more sanction of credit by public lenders. Union Bank reported nearly 9 percent rise today.

State Bank of India (up 1.90%), Bank of India (4.07%), PNB (2.19%), Indian Bank(6.36%), Central Bank of India (2.94%), Union Bank of India (8.53%) and Vijaya Bank (2.30%) were the other major PSU banks that contributed to the surge.

State-owned Union Bank of India (UBI) Monday reported a net profit of Rs 139.03 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 on lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,530.72 crore in the corresponding July-September period of 2017-18.

Total income of the bank remained almost flat at Rs 9,438.26 crore in the quarter reported, as against Rs 9,439.73 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Provisions for bad loans fell to Rs 1,710.01 crore for July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 3,464.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex Tuesday fell over 176 points on emergence of heavy selloffs mainly in financial and energy sector stocks as caution prevailed among market participants in view of mixed quarterly earnings and upcoming trade tariff talks between the US and China. The 30-share benchmark index fell 176.27 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 33,891.13; while the broader NSE Nifty lost 52.45 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 10,198.40.