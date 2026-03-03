Facebook Pixel Code
Prudential Sugar Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Prudential Sugar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.84 Closed
-0.83₹ -0.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Prudential Sugar Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.33₹17.85
₹17.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.11₹50.50
₹17.84
Open Price
₹17.85
Prev. Close
₹17.99
Volume
521

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prudential Sugar Corporation has declined 9.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -62.44%.

Prudential Sugar Corporation’s current P/E of 10.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prudential Sugar Corporation		8.19-1.65-24.98-53.05-62.44-15.83-9.82
Balrampur Chini Mills		0.615.113.34-17.872.997.9518.98
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.224.6210.297.259.7911.2332.99
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.59-5.60-11.54-27.50-12.30-19.3215.66
Bannari Amman Sugars		-0.35-2.97-0.05-1.4511.639.4014.32
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		8.078.092.36-21.591.62-1.8511.85
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		3.02-4.04-20.65-27.17-16.736.4214.90
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.877.833.03-9.296.78-16.11-8.15
Zuari Industries		2.45-5.23-16.03-18.9910.5432.3823.85
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.739.525.40-15.254.36-3.8812.95
Uttam Sugar Mills		1.03-9.99-15.41-27.3910.61-5.7213.23
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		2.715.27-6.34-20.97-3.12-24.660.55
Dhampur Bio Organics		-1.520.3530.7113.5763.30-11.15-10.02
Magadh Sugar & Energy		4.831.09-4.36-20.90-1.9712.2330.50
Ugar Sugar Works		-0.56-4.31-13.77-24.58-25.47-27.2813.20
DCM Shriram Industries		1.40-11.56-78.89-77.67-77.29-18.77-1.61
Mawana Sugars		0.54-0.41-4.44-16.21-2.99-0.8113.22
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		1.44-1.78-15.65-34.82-30.85-2.515.60
KM Sugar Mills		4.566.04-4.43-13.14-6.230.1613.84
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		-0.70-1.84-6.66-11.54-7.03-14.7910.54

Over the last one year, Prudential Sugar Corporation has declined 62.44% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (2.99%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (9.79%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-12.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Prudential Sugar Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (18.98%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (32.99%).

Prudential Sugar Corporation Financials

Prudential Sugar Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0817.54
1017.4217.57
2017.9618
5019.5819.74
10022.6623.2
20030.7128.83

Prudential Sugar Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prudential Sugar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTPrudential Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 14, 2026, 12:26 AM ISTPrudential Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 13, 2026, 11:06 PM ISTPrudential Sugar - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee And Nomination And Re
Feb 13, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTPrudential Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026 Of Prudential Sug
Feb 13, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTPrudential Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026 Of Prudential Sug

About Prudential Sugar Corporation

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432TG1990PLC032731 and registration number is 032731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Baid
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kurra Subba Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahip Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Raj Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Bung
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prudential Sugar Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Prudential Sugar Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹17.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prudential Sugar Corporation?

The Prudential Sugar Corporation is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation?

The market cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹57.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prudential Sugar Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prudential Sugar Corporation are ₹17.85 and ₹17.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prudential Sugar Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudential Sugar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹50.50 and 52-week low of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹15.11 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Prudential Sugar Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prudential Sugar Corporation has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -10.4% for the past month, -24.34% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -15.83% across 3 years, and -9.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prudential Sugar Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prudential Sugar Corporation are 10.00 and 0.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Prudential Sugar Corporation News

