Here's the live share price of Prudential Sugar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prudential Sugar Corporation has declined 9.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -62.44%.
Prudential Sugar Corporation’s current P/E of 10.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prudential Sugar Corporation
|8.19
|-1.65
|-24.98
|-53.05
|-62.44
|-15.83
|-9.82
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|0.61
|5.11
|3.34
|-17.87
|2.99
|7.95
|18.98
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.22
|4.62
|10.29
|7.25
|9.79
|11.23
|32.99
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.59
|-5.60
|-11.54
|-27.50
|-12.30
|-19.32
|15.66
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-0.35
|-2.97
|-0.05
|-1.45
|11.63
|9.40
|14.32
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|8.07
|8.09
|2.36
|-21.59
|1.62
|-1.85
|11.85
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|3.02
|-4.04
|-20.65
|-27.17
|-16.73
|6.42
|14.90
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.87
|7.83
|3.03
|-9.29
|6.78
|-16.11
|-8.15
|Zuari Industries
|2.45
|-5.23
|-16.03
|-18.99
|10.54
|32.38
|23.85
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.73
|9.52
|5.40
|-15.25
|4.36
|-3.88
|12.95
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|1.03
|-9.99
|-15.41
|-27.39
|10.61
|-5.72
|13.23
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|2.71
|5.27
|-6.34
|-20.97
|-3.12
|-24.66
|0.55
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|-1.52
|0.35
|30.71
|13.57
|63.30
|-11.15
|-10.02
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|4.83
|1.09
|-4.36
|-20.90
|-1.97
|12.23
|30.50
|Ugar Sugar Works
|-0.56
|-4.31
|-13.77
|-24.58
|-25.47
|-27.28
|13.20
|DCM Shriram Industries
|1.40
|-11.56
|-78.89
|-77.67
|-77.29
|-18.77
|-1.61
|Mawana Sugars
|0.54
|-0.41
|-4.44
|-16.21
|-2.99
|-0.81
|13.22
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|1.44
|-1.78
|-15.65
|-34.82
|-30.85
|-2.51
|5.60
|KM Sugar Mills
|4.56
|6.04
|-4.43
|-13.14
|-6.23
|0.16
|13.84
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|-0.70
|-1.84
|-6.66
|-11.54
|-7.03
|-14.79
|10.54
Over the last one year, Prudential Sugar Corporation has declined 62.44% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (2.99%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (9.79%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-12.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Prudential Sugar Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (18.98%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (32.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.08
|17.54
|10
|17.42
|17.57
|20
|17.96
|18
|50
|19.58
|19.74
|100
|22.66
|23.2
|200
|30.71
|28.83
In the latest quarter, Prudential Sugar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Prudential Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
|Prudential Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
|Prudential Sugar - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee And Nomination And Re
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|Prudential Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026 Of Prudential Sug
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Prudential Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026 Of Prudential Sug
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432TG1990PLC032731 and registration number is 032731. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹17.84 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prudential Sugar Corporation is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹57.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prudential Sugar Corporation are ₹17.85 and ₹17.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prudential Sugar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹50.50 and 52-week low of Prudential Sugar Corporation is ₹15.11 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prudential Sugar Corporation has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -10.4% for the past month, -24.34% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -15.83% across 3 years, and -9.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prudential Sugar Corporation are 10.00 and 0.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.