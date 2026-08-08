Here's the live share price of Prozone Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prozone Realty
|3.06
|-5.69
|-19.00
|-19.46
|-0.95
|18.79
|6.05
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prozone Realty has declined 0.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prozone Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.47
|42.69
|10
|42.91
|42.83
|20
|43.19
|43.46
|50
|46.71
|45.83
|100
|49.21
|48.04
|200
|52.4
|48.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prozone Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Prozone Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Prozone Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Prozone Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Prozone Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Prozone Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prozone Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2007PLC174147 and registration number is 174147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty is ₹42.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prozone Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prozone Realty is ₹653.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prozone Realty are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prozone Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prozone Realty is ₹71.59 and 52-week low of Prozone Realty is ₹39.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prozone Realty has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -19.0% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 18.79% across 3 years, and 6.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prozone Realty are 61.11 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global