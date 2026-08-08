What is the share price of Prozone Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty is ₹42.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Prozone Realty? The Prozone Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prozone Realty? The market cap of Prozone Realty is ₹653.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prozone Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prozone Realty are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prozone Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prozone Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prozone Realty is ₹71.59 and 52-week low of Prozone Realty is ₹39.25 as on .

How has the Prozone Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Prozone Realty has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -19.0% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 18.79% across 3 years, and 6.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prozone Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prozone Realty are 61.11 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global