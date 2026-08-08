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Prozone Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROZONE REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Prozone Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.80 Closed
0.82₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prozone Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹43.00
₹42.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹71.59
₹42.80
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹42.45
Volume
10,361

Source: Dion Global

Prozone Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prozone Realty		3.06-5.69-19.00-19.46-0.9518.796.05
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prozone Realty has declined 0.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Prozone Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Prozone Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prozone Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.4742.69
1042.9142.83
2043.1943.46
5046.7145.83
10049.2148.04
20052.448.47

Source: Dion Global

Prozone Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prozone Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prozone Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTProzone Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTProzone Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 28, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTProzone Realty - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Jul 22, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTProzone Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 13, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTProzone Realty - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prozone Realty

Prozone Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2007PLC174147 and registration number is 174147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bipin Ram Gurnani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Salil Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipa Hetal Hakani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prozone Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Prozone Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty is ₹42.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prozone Realty?

The Prozone Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prozone Realty?

The market cap of Prozone Realty is ₹653.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prozone Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prozone Realty are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prozone Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prozone Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prozone Realty is ₹71.59 and 52-week low of Prozone Realty is ₹39.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prozone Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prozone Realty has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -19.0% over 3 months, -0.95% over 1 year, 18.79% across 3 years, and 6.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prozone Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prozone Realty are 61.11 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prozone Realty News

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