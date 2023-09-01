Follow Us

PROZONE REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.45 Closed
7.412.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Prozone Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.40₹30.60
₹30.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹39.65
₹30.45
Open Price
₹28.40
Prev. Close
₹28.35
Volume
18,06,408

Prozone Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.17
  • R231.98
  • R333.37
  • Pivot
    29.78
  • S128.97
  • S227.58
  • S326.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.5128.27
  • 1021.7328.32
  • 2021.9127.99
  • 502326.89
  • 10022.6826.02
  • 20024.6525.51

Prozone Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.6511.1330.4130.6929.8572.52-20.18
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Prozone Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Prozone Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prozone Realty Ltd.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2007PLC174147 and registration number is 174147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Punit Goenka
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Chaturvedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Salil Chaturvedi
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Bipin Ram Gurnani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prozone Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prozone Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹464.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 70.39 and PB ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prozone Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹30.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prozone Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prozone Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹39.65 and 52-week low of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

