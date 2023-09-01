Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.65
|11.13
|30.41
|30.69
|29.85
|72.52
|-20.18
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prozone Intu Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2007PLC174147 and registration number is 174147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹464.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 70.39 and PB ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹30.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prozone Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹39.65 and 52-week low of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.