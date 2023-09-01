What is the Market Cap of Prozone Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹464.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 70.39 and PB ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Prozone Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prozone Realty Ltd. is ₹30.45 as on .