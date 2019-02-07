Provisions fall: Allahabad bank Q3 loss narrows to Rs 733 crore

Image: PTI

Public sector lender Allahabad Bank said on Wednesday it narrowed the net loss to Rs 732.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, against a net loss of Rs 1,263.79 crore for the same period a year ago, backed by a major decline in provisions.

The bank’s operating profit during the December quarter witnessed a 16.6 percent year-on-year decline to Rs 768.97 crore from Rs 922.17 crore in the year-ago period, as total income remained flat at Rs 4,756.88 crore, against Rs 4,755.33 crore.

The Kolkata-headquartered lender, which is under the prompt corrective action (PCA) of the Reserve Bank of India, had reported a net loss of Rs 1,822.71 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

During the October-December period last year, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms rose 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 28,218.79 crore from Rs 27,236.19 crore in the July-September period, according to a stock exchange filing. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans rose 28 basis points (bps) to 17.81 percent from 17.53 percent during the previous quarter. During the period under review, the net NPA ratio, however, decreased 26 bps sequentially to 7.70 percent.

Talking to reporters, managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao said during the third quarter fresh slippages stood at around Rs 2500 crore. “Major fresh slippages came from sectors like agriculture, MSME, and retail.”

READ ALSO | RBI Monetary Policy: Under Shaktikanta Das, will central bank change rates? Here’s what CARE says

He said retail credit witnessed over 26 percent year-on-year growth in the quarter under review, but the credit growth in the MSME sector suffered due to “classification issue”. “We are creating focused area for lending to agriculture, mid-corporate and MSME. For agriculture sector, internal restructuring effort is also on to increase advances.”

“Following the farm loan waiver announcements by several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, recovery from the sector has been affected,” Rao said. The net interest income (NII) soared over 3.84 percent y-o-y to Rs 1,398.67 crore from Rs 1,346.91 crore in the corresponding period of FY18. The net interest margin (NIM) as on December 31, 2018 stood at 2.66 percent.

Provisions and contingencies decreased 38 percent y-o-y to Rs 1,495.34 crore from `2,413.46 crore. Provisions for non-performing assets stood at Rs 1,900 crore, also decreased by around 7 percent year-on-year.

The bank said during the December quarter, the provision coverage ratio significantly improved to 69.64 percent, against 53.73 percent in the corresponding period last fiscal. The bank is expecting capital infusion from the government by March. Its capital to risk-weighted assets ratio or CRAR as on December 31, 2018 stood at 10.42 percent. Out of that, CET1 was 7.06 percent, AT1 was 0.09 percent and Tier-II CRAR was 3.27 percent.