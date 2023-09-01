Follow Us

PROSPECT COMMODITIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹75.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prospect Commodities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹75.00
₹75.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.99₹89.00
₹75.00
Open Price
₹75.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
0

Prospect Commodities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175
  • R275
  • R375
  • Pivot
    75
  • S175
  • S275
  • S375

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5174.86
  • 1012.2574.11
  • 206.1372.47
  • 502.4570.05
  • 1001.230
  • 2000.610

Prospect Commodities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.606.385.6322.0522.0522.0522.05
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Prospect Commodities Ltd. Share Holdings

Prospect Commodities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Prospect Commodities Ltd.

Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others

Management

  • Ms. Priyanka Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Riddhi Vasita
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nevil Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divya Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prospect Commodities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prospect Commodities Ltd.?

The market cap of Prospect Commodities Ltd. is ₹30.68 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prospect Commodities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prospect Commodities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Prospect Commodities Ltd. is 7.5 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Prospect Commodities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prospect Commodities Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prospect Commodities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prospect Commodities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prospect Commodities Ltd. is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Prospect Commodities Ltd. is ₹57.99 as on Aug 29, 2023.

