Promoters’ pledged shareholding falls to 2.83% in Jan-Mar: Kotak Institutional Equities report

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 2:26:05 AM

Outstanding promoters’ pledged shares were Rs 1.95 lakh crore, which is about 1.38% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalisation in March 2019.

BSE,  promoter, shareholding, CG Power, Industrial, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Sterlite Technologies, Granules India, Strides Pharma, Reliance Communications, Coffee Day Enterprises, Bajaj Consumer Care, newsPromoters? pledged shareholding falls to 2.83% in Jan-Mar (Representative Image)

The percentage of pledged promoter (majority shareholder) holdings by value came down during January-March 2019 compared to the October-December quarter, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

The percentage of pledged promoter holdings declined to 2.83% in the March quarter compared to 2.98% a quarter ago. Outstanding promoters’ pledged shares were Rs 1.95 lakh crore, which is about 1.38% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalisation in March 2019.

Promoters of 116 companies pledged their holdings among BSE-500 Index, Kotak said in it its report titled ‘India Strategy: Pledged holding analysis’. Six companies had more than 90% of their promoter holdings pledged. The report was based on the latest BSE-500 constituents.

Companies whose promoters pledged more than 95% of their holdings included CG Power and Industrial, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Sterlite Technologies, while companies in which pledged promoter holdings declined were Granules India, Strides Pharma, Reliance Communications, Coffee Day Enterprises and Bajaj Consumer Care. The report compares changes in pledged holdings between December 2018 and March 2019 quarters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Promoters’ pledged shareholding falls to 2.83% in Jan-Mar: Kotak Institutional Equities report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition