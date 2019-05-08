Promoters’ pledged shareholding falls to 2.83% in Jan-Mar: Kotak Institutional Equities report

The percentage of pledged promoter (majority shareholder) holdings by value came down during January-March 2019 compared to the October-December quarter, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report. The percentage of pledged promoter holdings declined to 2.83% in the March quarter compared to 2.98% a quarter ago. Outstanding promoters\u2019 pledged shares were Rs 1.95 lakh crore, which is about 1.38% of the total BSE-500 Index\u2019s market capitalisation in March 2019. Promoters of 116 companies pledged their holdings among BSE-500 Index, Kotak said in it its report titled \u2018India Strategy: Pledged holding analysis\u2019. Six companies had more than 90% of their promoter holdings pledged. The report was based on the latest BSE-500 constituents. Companies whose promoters pledged more than 95% of their holdings included CG Power and Industrial, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Sterlite Technologies, while companies in which pledged promoter holdings declined were Granules India, Strides Pharma, Reliance Communications, Coffee Day Enterprises and Bajaj Consumer Care.\u00a0The report compares changes in pledged holdings between December 2018 and March 2019 quarters.