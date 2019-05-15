Promoter pledging activity in BSE 200 drops in March quarter

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 3:01:54 AM

Promoter pledging in S&P BSE 200 fell during the March 2019 quarter to 12.9% against 13.3% during the previous quarter. This comes on the back of eight-year high pledging in the December 2018 quarter.

Promoter pledging activity in BSE 200 drops in March quarterPromoter pledging activity in BSE 200 drops in March quarter

Promoter pledging in S&P BSE 200 fell during the March 2019 quarter to 12.9% against 13.3% during the previous quarter. This comes on the back of eight-year high pledging in the December 2018 quarter. Value of shares pledged stood at $20 billion, which is 12.9% of promoter equity and 1.2% of BSE200 market capitalisation, according to a report by Axis Capital.

“Of the 41 companies that have pledged their shares, more than 50% companies saw increase in pledging, while 20% saw a decline,” said Pankaj Kadu, vice-president, database at Axis Capital, in a report. In March 2019 quarter, Zee, JSW Steel, Adani Port and IndusInd Bank have revoked entire pledged shares and companies wherein promoter pledge has risen steadily in the past few quarters include JSW Energy, JSPL, Reliance Infra and Sun Pharma.

Companies where promoter pledge declined steadily in past few quarters include Adani Ports and Adani Power. While Reliance Capital saw maximum increase in pledge with 97% of promoter share being pledged this quarter against 75% in the last quarter. Jubilant Food saw the sharpest decline to 13% compared to 18% in the previous quarter. Investors too have punished companies with huge debt and high share pledge, prompting some companies to reduce outstanding share pledges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Promoter pledging activity in BSE 200 drops in March quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition