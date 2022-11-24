Promoter holding in NSE firms rises 12% in September quarter, says latest data

Private promoter share by value in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) went up to 44.61% as on September 30, 2022, from 44.32% in the previous quarter. In value terms, the private promoter holding was at Rs 118.44 trillion during the quarter under review, an increase of 12.43% over the previous quarter, according to data from primeinfobase.com.

In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (average of private promoter holding as a percentage of total share capital across all NSE-listed companies), private promoters’ share decreased to 52.77% as on September 30, 2022, from 52.81% as on June 30, 2022.

Companies which saw the highest increase in private promoter holding in percentage terms in the last one quarter include WS Industries (62.15%), Eveready Industries (38.17%) and Hexa Tradex (29.01%).

Also Read: Castrol India, Bharti Airtel among 99 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 71 scrips fall to 52-week lows

There are 56 companies which are yet to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of Sebi. Some of these firms have recently been listed and have time to comply with the requirement.

The government’s share by value in companies listed on the NSE went down to 6.85% as on September 30, 2022, from 7.15% as on June 30, 2022. In value terms, GoI holding was at Rs 18.19 trillion at the end of the September quarter. This was an increase of 7.06% over the last quarter.

In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (average of holding as a percentage of total share capital across all NSE-listed companies), GoI share went down to 2.65% as on September 30, 2022, from 2.68% on June 30, 2022.

The President of India, the promoter of all PSUs, has seen its holding in PSUs going down from 77.08% in June 2009 to 67.82% in September 2022, primarily on account of the divestment programme.