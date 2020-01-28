Promoter group companies invoke pledge shares in RCap, sell 4.35 per cent stake

After the invocation of the pledge, the shareholding of the promoter group got reduced to 5,78,12,534 shares adding up to 22.88 per cent stake.

Shareholding of the promoter group Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd has come down by over 4 per cent in Reliance Capital following invocation of pledge shares on January 24.

Prior to the invocation of the pledge shares the promoter group owned 6,88,12,534 shares amounting to 27.23 per cent shares, the company said in the regulatory filing. After the invocation of the pledge, the shareholding of the promoter group got reduced to 5,78,12,534 shares adding up to 22.88 per cent stake.

The promoter group invoked 1.10 crore shares, out of which 75 lakh amounting to 2.96 per cent stake and 35 lakh shares or 1.39 per cent of Reliance Capital Ltd held by Reliance Inceptum Private Limited and Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Private Limited respectively has been invoked, the filing added.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Reliance Inceptum Private Limited held 6,33,03,079 shares worth 25.16 per cent stake in Reliance Capital, while Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Private Limited held 1,85,66,991 equity shares amounting to 7.38 per cent stake in Reliance Capital.