Here's the live share price of Promax Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Promax Power
|4.93
|6.48
|-29.40
|-25.77
|-53.77
|-12.39
|17.60
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Promax Power has declined 53.77% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Promax Power has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.67
|12.13
|10
|12.47
|12.45
|20
|13.75
|13.37
|50
|15.36
|15.45
|100
|18.79
|18.81
|200
|25.95
|24.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Promax Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Promax Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Promax Power - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Promax Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standal
|May 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Promax Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The F
|May 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Promax Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Promax Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999CH2017PLC041692 and registration number is 041692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promax Power is ₹12.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Promax Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Promax Power is ₹32.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Promax Power are ₹12.99 and ₹12.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promax Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promax Power is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Promax Power is ₹11.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Promax Power has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, -29.4% over 3 months, -53.77% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Promax Power are 58.25 and 1.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global