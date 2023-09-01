Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Promax Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999CH2017PLC041692 and registration number is 041692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹60.80 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Promax Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Promax Power Ltd. is 2.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promax Power Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promax Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹66.55 and 52-week low of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.