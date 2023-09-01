Follow Us

Promax Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PROMAX POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Promax Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.90₹64.00
₹64.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.55₹66.55
₹64.00
Open Price
₹59.90
Prev. Close
₹64.00
Volume
0

Promax Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.37
  • R266.73
  • R369.47
  • Pivot
    62.63
  • S161.27
  • S258.53
  • S357.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.7959.86
  • 1025.0954.55
  • 2025.9149.4
  • 5023.8244.16
  • 10023.5839.28
  • 20021.0733.23

Promax Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.3680.2833.3356.10156.00454.11454.11
4.000.148.2415.1911.4786.4872.60
-5.632.661.0922.33-78.71213.27280.41
2.747.0125.9644.8263.06112.43117.22
5.044.1521.8219.9962.84146.0679.19
-9.5127.0176.13200.00134.78210.8914.32
-1.9621.7837.55102.77102.15399.41520.64
-0.8134.4839.4993.06206.011,119.27476.60
-3.742.905.8637.57-44.68401.95194.84
-3.54-9.9511.51139.51145.24359.93217.46
14.7826.86148.33165.47341.78623.09610.55
4.2223.1312.92-5.75170.31902.90424.24

Promax Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Promax Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Promax Power Ltd.

Promax Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999CH2017PLC041692 and registration number is 041692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Bhardwaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Promax Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Promax Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹60.80 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Promax Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Promax Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Promax Power Ltd. is 2.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Promax Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promax Power Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Promax Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promax Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹66.55 and 52-week low of Promax Power Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

