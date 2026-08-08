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Promax Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROMAX POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Promax Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.99 Closed
4.93₹ 0.61
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Promax Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.99₹12.99
₹12.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹34.00
₹12.99
Open Price
₹12.99
Prev. Close
₹12.38
Volume
2,500

Source: Dion Global

Promax Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Promax Power		4.936.48-29.40-25.77-53.77-12.3917.60
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Promax Power has declined 53.77% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Promax Power has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Promax Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Promax Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.6712.13
1012.4712.45
2013.7513.37
5015.3615.45
10018.7918.81
20025.9524.36

Source: Dion Global

Promax Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Promax Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Promax Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTPromax Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTPromax Power - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTPromax Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standal
May 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTPromax Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The F
May 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTPromax Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Promax Power

Promax Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999CH2017PLC041692 and registration number is 041692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Bhardwaj
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidya Bhardwaj
    Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Promax Power Share Price

What is the share price of Promax Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promax Power is ₹12.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Promax Power?

The Promax Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Promax Power?

The market cap of Promax Power is ₹32.48 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Promax Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Promax Power are ₹12.99 and ₹12.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Promax Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promax Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promax Power is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Promax Power is ₹11.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Promax Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Promax Power has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, -29.4% over 3 months, -53.77% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Promax Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Promax Power are 58.25 and 1.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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