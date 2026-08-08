What is the share price of Promax Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promax Power is ₹12.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Promax Power? The Promax Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Promax Power? The market cap of Promax Power is ₹32.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Promax Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Promax Power are ₹12.99 and ₹12.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Promax Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promax Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promax Power is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Promax Power is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Promax Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Promax Power has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 6.48% for the past month, -29.4% over 3 months, -53.77% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and 17.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Promax Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Promax Power are 58.25 and 1.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global