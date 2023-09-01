Follow Us

PROMACT IMPEX LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.50 Closed
-1.32-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Promact Impex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹7.60
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.60₹10.44
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.60
Prev. Close
₹7.60
Volume
2,623

Promact Impex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.6
  • R27.7
  • R37.8
  • Pivot
    7.5
  • S17.4
  • S27.3
  • S37.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.668.07
  • 103.78.43
  • 203.888.62
  • 503.767.6
  • 1003.786.23
  • 2004.065.15

Promact Impex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.82-19.35148.34145.1075.2354.64116.14
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Promact Impex Ltd. Share Holdings

Promact Impex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Promact Impex Ltd.

Promact Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1985PLC007746 and registration number is 007746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tarpaulin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Miteshkumar A Patel
    Chairman
  • Ms. Nikitaben J Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit J Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Akash D Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi L Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Payalben J Patel
    Director

FAQs on Promact Impex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Promact Impex Ltd.?

The market cap of Promact Impex Ltd. is ₹4.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Promact Impex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Promact Impex Ltd. is 6.61 and PB ratio of Promact Impex Ltd. is -1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Promact Impex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Promact Impex Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Promact Impex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Promact Impex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Promact Impex Ltd. is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of Promact Impex Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

