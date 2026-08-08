What is the share price of Prolife Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prolife Industries is ₹78.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Prolife Industries? The Prolife Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prolife Industries? The market cap of Prolife Industries is ₹32.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prolife Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prolife Industries are ₹78.65 and ₹78.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prolife Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prolife Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prolife Industries is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Prolife Industries is ₹56.05 as on .

How has the Prolife Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Prolife Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -1.13% for the past month, 27.16% over 3 months, -44.81% over 1 year, -31.62% across 3 years, and -4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prolife Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prolife Industries are 7.57 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global