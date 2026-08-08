Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Prolife Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROLIFE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Prolife Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.65 Closed
4.94₹ 3.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prolife Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.65₹78.65
₹78.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.05₹142.50
₹78.65
Open Price
₹78.65
Prev. Close
₹74.95
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Prolife Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prolife Industries		5.15-1.1327.1623.28-44.81-31.62-4.19
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		12.4023.3517.9618.15-21.8629.1010.31
Kiri Industries		3.2011.58-1.04-17.37-25.3614.97-4.19
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.786.407.382.46-14.48-8.56-0.41
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		2.61-3.424.9113.1913.5929.7817.62
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.078.28-0.96-2.03-2.03-0.68-0.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		16.5916.3314.9812.25-28.76-2.66-6.76
Bhageria Industries		-2.24-2.3424.2230.9516.7211.50-3.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		13.537.0910.6280.4172.90-45.63-33.10
Bodal Chemicals		-2.3812.97-5.6233.711.03-3.26-9.53
Asahi Songwon Colors		-7.4442.1639.3758.4527.4617.48-0.06
Dynemic Products		-0.9212.399.5718.64-24.31-4.33-15.00
Ushanti Colour Chem		6.8315.1565.25271.42376.5048.7637.55
Poddar Pigments		-1.596.60-1.042.05-9.16-8.05-7.03
Mahickra Chemicals		0.1312.0212.5471.02103.7049.0826.69
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-2.14-8.24-17.64-33.71-53.42-30.76-19.79
Silkflex Polymers (India)		-4.43-4.88-1.1572.28148.9550.8927.99
AksharChem (India)		11.3218.1830.7824.117.652.49-9.94
Ducol Organics & Colours		3.881.52-6.63-20.61-21.71-18.98-1.84
Hindprakash Industries		2.673.30-7.16-2.591.241.1220.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prolife Industries has declined 44.81% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Prolife Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).

Prolife Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prolife Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.4574.66
1074.8173.9
2069.0271.4
5064.7668.93
10068.577.53
200107.44107.21

Source: Dion Global

Prolife Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prolife Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Prolife Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prolife Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Prolife Industries

Prolife Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC022613 and registration number is 022613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan M Jolly
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anureet Kaur Jolly
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Raghuvanshi
    Director
  • Mr. Veljibhai K Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pushkarna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshavkumar B Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prolife Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prolife Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prolife Industries is ₹78.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prolife Industries?

The Prolife Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prolife Industries?

The market cap of Prolife Industries is ₹32.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prolife Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prolife Industries are ₹78.65 and ₹78.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prolife Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prolife Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prolife Industries is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Prolife Industries is ₹56.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prolife Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prolife Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -1.13% for the past month, 27.16% over 3 months, -44.81% over 1 year, -31.62% across 3 years, and -4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prolife Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prolife Industries are 7.57 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prolife Industries News

More Prolife Industries News
Market Pulse