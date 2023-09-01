Follow Us

PROLIFE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹247.50 Closed
-0.6-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prolife Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹243.50₹260.00
₹247.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹294.00
₹247.50
Open Price
₹253.00
Prev. Close
₹249.00
Volume
5,000

Prolife Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1257.17
  • R2266.83
  • R3273.67
  • Pivot
    250.33
  • S1240.67
  • S2233.83
  • S3224.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5147.74235.83
  • 10150.87233.42
  • 20156.23233.42
  • 50164.07232.36
  • 100141.34218.87
  • 200108.45186.33

Prolife Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Prolife Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Prolife Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Prolife Industries Ltd.

Prolife Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC022613 and registration number is 022613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Karan M Jolly
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anureet Kaur Jolly
    Director
  • Mr. Veljibhai Kanjibhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Raghuvanshi
    Director
  • Mr. Keshavkumar B Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pushkarna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prolife Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prolife Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹101.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prolife Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹247.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prolife Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prolife Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

