Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|30 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Prolife Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC022613 and registration number is 022613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹101.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Prolife Industries Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹247.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prolife Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of Prolife Industries Ltd. is ₹140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.