Here's the live share price of Prolife Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prolife Industries
|5.15
|-1.13
|27.16
|23.28
|-44.81
|-31.62
|-4.19
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|12.40
|23.35
|17.96
|18.15
|-21.86
|29.10
|10.31
|Kiri Industries
|3.20
|11.58
|-1.04
|-17.37
|-25.36
|14.97
|-4.19
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.78
|6.40
|7.38
|2.46
|-14.48
|-8.56
|-0.41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|2.61
|-3.42
|4.91
|13.19
|13.59
|29.78
|17.62
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.07
|8.28
|-0.96
|-2.03
|-2.03
|-0.68
|-0.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|16.59
|16.33
|14.98
|12.25
|-28.76
|-2.66
|-6.76
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.24
|-2.34
|24.22
|30.95
|16.72
|11.50
|-3.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|13.53
|7.09
|10.62
|80.41
|72.90
|-45.63
|-33.10
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.38
|12.97
|-5.62
|33.71
|1.03
|-3.26
|-9.53
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-7.44
|42.16
|39.37
|58.45
|27.46
|17.48
|-0.06
|Dynemic Products
|-0.92
|12.39
|9.57
|18.64
|-24.31
|-4.33
|-15.00
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|6.83
|15.15
|65.25
|271.42
|376.50
|48.76
|37.55
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.59
|6.60
|-1.04
|2.05
|-9.16
|-8.05
|-7.03
|Mahickra Chemicals
|0.13
|12.02
|12.54
|71.02
|103.70
|49.08
|26.69
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-2.14
|-8.24
|-17.64
|-33.71
|-53.42
|-30.76
|-19.79
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|-4.43
|-4.88
|-1.15
|72.28
|148.95
|50.89
|27.99
|AksharChem (India)
|11.32
|18.18
|30.78
|24.11
|7.65
|2.49
|-9.94
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|3.88
|1.52
|-6.63
|-20.61
|-21.71
|-18.98
|-1.84
|Hindprakash Industries
|2.67
|3.30
|-7.16
|-2.59
|1.24
|1.12
|20.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prolife Industries has declined 44.81% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Prolife Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.45
|74.66
|10
|74.81
|73.9
|20
|69.02
|71.4
|50
|64.76
|68.93
|100
|68.5
|77.53
|200
|107.44
|107.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prolife Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prolife Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Prolife Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC022613 and registration number is 022613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prolife Industries is ₹78.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prolife Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Prolife Industries is ₹32.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prolife Industries are ₹78.65 and ₹78.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prolife Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prolife Industries is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Prolife Industries is ₹56.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prolife Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -1.13% for the past month, 27.16% over 3 months, -44.81% over 1 year, -31.62% across 3 years, and -4.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prolife Industries are 7.57 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global