Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.94
|-11.63
|-34.84
|-31.80
|-24.23
|34.73
|-18.70
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Progrex Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MP1981PLC001759 and registration number is 001759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is -31.06 and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is 0.44 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Progrex Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.10 and 52-week low of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.