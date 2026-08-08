What is the share price of Progrex Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Progrex Ventures? The Progrex Ventures is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Progrex Ventures? The market cap of Progrex Ventures is ₹11.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Progrex Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Progrex Ventures are ₹32.45 and ₹32.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Progrex Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Progrex Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Progrex Ventures is ₹21.48 as on .

How has the Progrex Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Progrex Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 9.7% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 50.29% across 3 years, and 39.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures are -91.15 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global