Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PROGREX VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.35₹9.35
₹9.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.91₹15.10
₹9.35
Open Price
₹9.35
Prev. Close
₹9.35
Volume
0

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.35
  • R29.35
  • R39.35
  • Pivot
    9.35
  • S19.35
  • S29.35
  • S39.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.629.42
  • 1011.4610.01
  • 2011.7710.96
  • 5010.0311.33
  • 1007.9511.47
  • 20011.2117.56

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.94-11.63-34.84-31.80-24.2334.73-18.70
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Progrex Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Progrex Ventures Ltd.

Progrex Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MP1981PLC001759 and registration number is 001759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avneesh Sabherwal
    Director
  • Ms. Shruti Dange
    Director
  • Mr. Harshvardhan Maheshwari
    Director

FAQs on Progrex Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is -31.06 and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is 0.44 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Progrex Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Progrex Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Progrex Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.10 and 52-week low of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹8.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data