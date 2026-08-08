Here's the live share price of Progrex Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Progrex Ventures
|0
|4.98
|9.70
|20.90
|36.34
|50.29
|39.38
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Progrex Ventures has gained 36.34% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Progrex Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.84
|31.93
|10
|31.15
|31
|20
|28.89
|29.15
|50
|24.34
|25
|100
|18.76
|20.92
|200
|14.44
|19.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Progrex Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Progrex Ventures - Statement Of Deviation And Variation As Per Clause 32 (1) For The Year Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Progrex Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Dated 13.05.2026
|May 14, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Progrex Ventures - Submission Of Audited Quarterly / Yearly Financial Results For The Quarter/ Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
|Apr 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Progrex Ventures - Submission Of Certificate- Clause 40(9) For Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|Apr 22, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Progrex Ventures - Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7 (3) Of SEBI LODR
Source: Dion Global
Progrex Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MP1981PLC001759 and registration number is 001759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Progrex Ventures is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Progrex Ventures is ₹11.70 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Progrex Ventures are ₹32.45 and ₹32.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Progrex Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Progrex Ventures is ₹21.48 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Progrex Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 9.7% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 50.29% across 3 years, and 39.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures are -91.15 and 1.63 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global