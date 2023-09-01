What is the Market Cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is -31.06 and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Progrex Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on .