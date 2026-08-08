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Progrex Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROGREX VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Progrex Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.45 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Progrex Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.45₹32.45
₹32.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.48₹32.45
₹32.45
Open Price
₹32.45
Prev. Close
₹32.45
Volume
1,740

Source: Dion Global

Progrex Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Progrex Ventures		04.989.7020.9036.3450.2939.38
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Progrex Ventures has gained 36.34% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Progrex Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Progrex Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Progrex Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.8431.93
1031.1531
2028.8929.15
5024.3425
10018.7620.92
20014.4419.46

Source: Dion Global

Progrex Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Progrex Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Progrex Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTProgrex Ventures - Statement Of Deviation And Variation As Per Clause 32 (1) For The Year Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTProgrex Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Dated 13.05.2026
May 14, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTProgrex Ventures - Submission Of Audited Quarterly / Yearly Financial Results For The Quarter/ Year Ended On 31.03.2026.
Apr 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTProgrex Ventures - Submission Of Certificate- Clause 40(9) For Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Apr 22, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTProgrex Ventures - Compliance Certificate - Regulation 7 (3) Of SEBI LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Progrex Ventures

Progrex Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141MP1981PLC001759 and registration number is 001759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avneesh Sabherwal
    Director
  • Ms. Shruti Dange
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Wase
    Director

FAQs on Progrex Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Progrex Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Progrex Ventures?

The Progrex Ventures is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Progrex Ventures?

The market cap of Progrex Ventures is ₹11.70 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Progrex Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Progrex Ventures are ₹32.45 and ₹32.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Progrex Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Progrex Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Progrex Ventures is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Progrex Ventures is ₹21.48 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Progrex Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Progrex Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 9.7% over 3 months, 36.34% over 1 year, 50.29% across 3 years, and 39.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures are -91.15 and 1.63 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Progrex Ventures News

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