Benchmark equity indices declined by about 0.6% on Wednesday, weighed mainly by profit booking amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. Renewed geopolitical concerns also dampened investor sentiment. However, easing Brent crude prices and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) helped limit the losses.

The Sensex fell 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to close at 82,031.81, while the Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to end the session below the 25,300 mark at 25,227.95.

Broader market indices also came under selling pressure, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices declining 0.99% and 0.63%, respectively.

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“Indian markets are likely to consolidate after the recent sharp upmove, mainly driven by weak global cues and marginal profit booking in broader markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Investors will track key global data, including US jobs data and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due on Thursday, Khemka added.

“Indian equity markets saw sharp profit booking on Wednesday, with benchmark indices retreating from their recent nine-month highs as investors turned cautious amid mixed global cues and heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” said Ankur Punj, Managing Director, Equirus Wealth.

Concerns over potential regulatory changes in the securities market, rising US-Iran tensions and renewed uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory have added to near-term volatility. This is a healthy consolidation following the recent upmove rather than a change in the broader market outlook, Punj added.

Market breadth remained negative for the fourth consecutive session, with 2,924 stocks declining against 1,512 advancing on the BSE.

Consumer durables, metals, automobiles, information technology and realty were the top sectoral losers, while PSU banks and pharmaceutical stocks were the top gainers.

FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. Their cumulative purchases of Indian equities crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, reaching Rs 1.07 lakh crore ($11.4 billion) in November so far, marking their highest-ever monthly inflows.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,159.90 crore on Wednesday, taking their cumulative net sales during the month to Rs 55,571 crore, the highest monthly outflow on record.

Investors’ wealth declined by Rs 4.10 lakh crore to Rs 506.47 lakh crore.

In Asia, besides India, Indonesia (down 1.07%), Singapore (down 1.06%) and Hong Kong (down 0.91%) were among the top losers. South Korea (up 1.99%), Japan (up 0.28%) and Taiwan (up 0.26%) were among the gainers.