Procter & Gamble Health, Jindal Stainless among 40 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 30 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained in trade on Monday. BSE Sensex reclaimed 60,400, up 1% while Nifty added 166 points at 17,758. The broader markets follow suit, with Nifty Smallcap 100 up 1.19% and Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.91%. Sectorally, Nifty Realty is the sole loser, while Nifty IT and Nifty Oil & Gas gain the most, rising by up to 1.9%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, ONGC, and NTPC, with Adani Enterprises up 3.27%. The biggest laggards are Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and UltraTech Cement, with Britannia Industries down 2.63%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 80 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Kiri Industries, Adani Wilmar, NDTv, Adani Power, Adani Green, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Asian Energy Services, PC Jeweller, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were among the scrips.

42 stocks hit their lower price band including Kshitij Polyline, KBC Global, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Gayatri Projects, Spacenet Enterprises, Aaron Industries, ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals. Additionally, 21 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Procter & Gamble Health, ION Exchange (India), Ingersoll Rand (India), KEI Industries, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Carborundum Universal, Mahanagar Gas, Finolex Cables, Sonata Software, Cigniti Technologies, Surya Roshni, Tega Industries, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Wonderla Holidays, Hariom Pipe Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Medico Remedies, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Jindal Stainless, Goyal Aluminiums, Zen Technologies, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, TD Power Systems among others.

Alternatively, 30 stocks including Bayer Cropscience, Cipla, GFL, IPCA Laboratories, ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Pioneer Embroideries, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Raj Oil Mills, SEL Manufacturing Company, Vineet Laboratories are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

D P Wires, Swan Energy, Barak Valley Cements, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Mahanagar Gas, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, India Glycols, Roto Pumps are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.