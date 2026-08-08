Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Procal Electronics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Procal Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.01 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jan 19, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Procal Electronics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.01₹1.01
₹1.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹1.01
₹1.01
Open Price
₹1.01
Prev. Close
₹1.01
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Procal Electronics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Procal Electronics India		008.6013.4834.6731.9139.67
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Procal Electronics India has gained 34.67% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Procal Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Procal Electronics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Procal Electronics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.990.98
100.930.94
200.840.85
500.630.68
1000.450.6
2000.540.73

Source: Dion Global

Procal Electronics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Procal Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Procal Electronics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTProcal Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTProcal Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTProcal Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTProcal Electronics - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Scheduled On Monday, August 03, 2
Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTProcal Electronics - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Submitted To The Stock Exchange(S) July 10, 2026 Vide Acknowledgeme

Source: Dion Global

About Procal Electronics India

Procal Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1992PLC066276 and registration number is 066276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    201, Shyam Baba House CHS Ltd., Upper Govind Nagar, Mumbai Maharashtra 400097
  • Contact
    procalelectronics@gmail.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Bothra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renu Bothra
    Woman Director

FAQs on Procal Electronics India Share Price

What is the share price of Procal Electronics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 as on Jan 19, 2026.

What kind of stock is Procal Electronics India?

The Procal Electronics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procal Electronics India?

The market cap of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.35 Cr as on Jan 19, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Procal Electronics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Procal Electronics India are ₹1.01 and ₹1.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procal Electronics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procal Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 and 52-week low of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.75 as on Jan 19, 2026.

How has the Procal Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Procal Electronics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India are -8.63 and -0.06 on Jan 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Procal Electronics India News

More Procal Electronics India News
Market Pulse