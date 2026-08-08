What is the share price of Procal Electronics India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Procal Electronics India? The Procal Electronics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procal Electronics India? The market cap of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Procal Electronics India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Procal Electronics India are ₹1.01 and ₹1.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procal Electronics India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procal Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 and 52-week low of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.75 as on .

How has the Procal Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns? The Procal Electronics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India are -8.63 and -0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global