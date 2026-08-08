Here's the live share price of Procal Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Procal Electronics India
|0
|0
|8.60
|13.48
|34.67
|31.91
|39.67
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Procal Electronics India has gained 34.67% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Procal Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.99
|0.98
|10
|0.93
|0.94
|20
|0.84
|0.85
|50
|0.63
|0.68
|100
|0.45
|0.6
|200
|0.54
|0.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Procal Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Procal Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Procal Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Procal Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Procal Electronics - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Scheduled On Monday, August 03, 2
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Procal Electronics - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Submitted To The Stock Exchange(S) July 10, 2026 Vide Acknowledgeme
Source: Dion Global
Procal Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1992PLC066276 and registration number is 066276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 as on Jan 19, 2026.
The Procal Electronics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.35 Cr as on Jan 19, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Procal Electronics India are ₹1.01 and ₹1.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procal Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procal Electronics India is ₹1.01 and 52-week low of Procal Electronics India is ₹0.75 as on Jan 19, 2026.
The Procal Electronics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.6% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, 31.91% across 3 years, and 39.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India are -8.63 and -0.06 on Jan 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global