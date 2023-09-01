Follow Us

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.52 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.52₹0.52
₹0.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.39₹0.52
₹0.52
Open Price
₹0.52
Prev. Close
₹0.52
Volume
0

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.52
  • R20.52
  • R30.52
  • Pivot
    0.52
  • S10.52
  • S20.52
  • S30.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.380.49
  • 100.370.47
  • 200.330.42
  • 500.280.38
  • 1000.440.44
  • 2000.680.72

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.008.3313.0433.33173.68-21.21
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Procal Electronics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Procal Electronics India Ltd.

Procal Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1992PLC066276 and registration number is 066276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    201, Shyam Baba House CHS Ltd., Upper Govind Nagar, Mumbai Maharashtra 400097
  • Contact
    procalelectronics@gmail.com0

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Bothra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Renu Bothra
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Procal Electronics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Procal Electronics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Procal Electronics India Ltd. is ₹.18 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Procal Electronics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Procal Electronics India Ltd. is -3.33 and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India Ltd. is -0.03 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Procal Electronics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procal Electronics India Ltd. is ₹.52 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procal Electronics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procal Electronics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procal Electronics India Ltd. is ₹.52 and 52-week low of Procal Electronics India Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Jul 31, 2023.

