Here's the live share price of PRO FX Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of PRO FX Tech has declined 8.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.84%.
PRO FX Tech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PRO FX Tech
|3.17
|-2.99
|-15.31
|-39.53
|-34.84
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Kaynes Technology India
|-2.66
|5.25
|-29.59
|-44.59
|-9.58
|62.02
|40.19
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-5.51
|-4.73
|-1.76
|-1.28
|86.72
|42.57
|20.27
|Dynamatic Technologies
|3.85
|18.18
|16.55
|53.81
|56.16
|58.02
|61.66
|GNG Electronics
|-1.66
|30.22
|15.29
|1.69
|9.93
|3.21
|1.91
|Centum Electronics
|-2.50
|15.11
|16.98
|-3.42
|133.25
|70.15
|43.76
|Cyient DLM
|-4.95
|-21.34
|-30.15
|-31.07
|-22.81
|-10.34
|-6.34
|Hind Rectifiers
|-4.23
|2.35
|-9.08
|-16.99
|60.89
|90.29
|57.45
|Aimtron Electronics
|-6.04
|-11.35
|-14.75
|12.46
|88.46
|43.66
|24.28
|Osel Devices
|5.25
|6.84
|-29.94
|-8.05
|142.54
|33.97
|19.18
|MIC Electronics
|-12.41
|-19.79
|-22.47
|-31.72
|-34.08
|38.96
|125.71
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-4.00
|-11.02
|-19.52
|-14.81
|-20.75
|-24.41
|-15.46
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.95
|11.83
|7.69
|9.17
|-30.10
|41.98
|34.11
|Richa Info Systems
|6.78
|-1.05
|-18.33
|27.21
|18.13
|-14.54
|-11.04
|Delta Manufacturing
|-6.41
|-11.03
|-21.56
|-33.48
|-4.26
|-6.46
|11.52
Over the last one year, PRO FX Tech has declined 34.84% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, PRO FX Tech has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.8
|61.26
|10
|61.63
|62.02
|20
|63.56
|63.88
|50
|68.05
|68.93
|100
|76.72
|77.88
|200
|71.18
|0
In the latest quarter, PRO FX Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.16%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the PRO FX Tech fact sheet for more information
PRO FX Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51500KA2006PLC040879 and registration number is 040879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PRO FX Tech is ₹65.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The PRO FX Tech is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of PRO FX Tech is ₹113.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PRO FX Tech are ₹65.00 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PRO FX Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PRO FX Tech is ₹136.90 and 52-week low of PRO FX Tech is ₹56.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The PRO FX Tech has shown returns of 8.33% over the past day, 1.48% for the past month, -18.19% over 3 months, -34.84% over 1 year, -13.3% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PRO FX Tech are 0.00 and 1.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.