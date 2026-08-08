What is the share price of Pro Fin Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Pro Fin Capital Services? The Pro Fin Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Fin Capital Services? The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹58.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pro Fin Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Fin Capital Services are ₹2.79 and ₹2.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Fin Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Fin Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.51 as on .

How has the Pro Fin Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Pro Fin Capital Services has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -36.82% over 3 months, -44.4% over 1 year, 80.75% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services are 19.99 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global