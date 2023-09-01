Follow Us

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.02 Closed
-0.97-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.00₹1.04
₹1.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹2.47
₹1.02
Open Price
₹1.04
Prev. Close
₹1.03
Volume
5,15,222

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.04
  • R21.06
  • R31.08
  • Pivot
    1.02
  • S11
  • S20.98
  • S30.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.111.03
  • 102.141.03
  • 202.091.03
  • 501.781.04
  • 1001.911.1
  • 2002.961.3

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.923.03-14.29-4.67-32.0037.52-85.75
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & Preferential issue
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1991PLC250695 and registration number is 250695. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Narain Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Narain Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam
    Woman Director

FAQs on Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹21.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is 10.5 and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹2.47 and 52-week low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

