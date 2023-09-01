Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.92
|3.03
|-14.29
|-4.67
|-32.00
|37.52
|-85.75
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & Preferential issue
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1991PLC250695 and registration number is 250695. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹21.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is 10.5 and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹2.47 and 52-week low of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.