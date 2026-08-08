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Pro Fin Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRO FIN CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Pro Fin Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.78 Closed
4.12₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pro Fin Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.58₹2.79
₹2.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.51₹7.64
₹2.78
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.67
Volume
11,80,319

Source: Dion Global

Pro Fin Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pro Fin Capital Services		-4.14-3.81-36.82-31.86-44.4080.7537.67
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pro Fin Capital Services has declined 44.40% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pro Fin Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Pro Fin Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pro Fin Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.922.79
102.882.83
202.872.86
503.043.05
1003.433.36
2004.073.64

Source: Dion Global

Pro Fin Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pro Fin Capital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pro Fin Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTPro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTPro Fin Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTPro Fin Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 25, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTPro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Increase In Authorized Share Capital Declined
Jun 17, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTPro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Increase In Authorised Share Capital

Source: Dion Global

About Pro Fin Capital Services

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1991PLC250695 and registration number is 250695. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Narain Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Narain Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pinkesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pro Fin Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Pro Fin Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pro Fin Capital Services?

The Pro Fin Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Fin Capital Services?

The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹58.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pro Fin Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Fin Capital Services are ₹2.79 and ₹2.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Fin Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Fin Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pro Fin Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pro Fin Capital Services has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -36.82% over 3 months, -44.4% over 1 year, 80.75% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services are 19.99 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pro Fin Capital Services News

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