Here's the live share price of Pro Fin Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pro Fin Capital Services
|-4.14
|-3.81
|-36.82
|-31.86
|-44.40
|80.75
|37.67
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pro Fin Capital Services has declined 44.40% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pro Fin Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.92
|2.79
|10
|2.88
|2.83
|20
|2.87
|2.86
|50
|3.04
|3.05
|100
|3.43
|3.36
|200
|4.07
|3.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pro Fin Capital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Pro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Pro Fin Cap. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Pro Fin Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Pro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Increase In Authorized Share Capital Declined
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Pro Fin Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Increase In Authorised Share Capital
Source: Dion Global
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1991PLC250695 and registration number is 250695. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pro Fin Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹58.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Fin Capital Services are ₹2.79 and ₹2.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Fin Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Pro Fin Capital Services is ₹2.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pro Fin Capital Services has shown returns of 4.12% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -36.82% over 3 months, -44.4% over 1 year, 80.75% across 3 years, and 37.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Fin Capital Services are 19.99 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global