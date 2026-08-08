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Pro Clb Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRO CLB GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Pro Clb Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pro Clb Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.95₹31.00
₹30.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.23₹48.90
₹30.99
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹30.99
Volume
14,917

Source: Dion Global

Pro Clb Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pro Clb Global		7.989.70-13.44-33.74-22.7867.3737.74
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pro Clb Global has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pro Clb Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Pro Clb Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pro Clb Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.3129.56
1027.7728.87
2027.8528.55
5029.2429.41
10031.4731.25
20035.1333.12

Source: Dion Global

Pro Clb Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pro Clb Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pro Clb Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTPro Clb Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The First
Jul 31, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTPro Clb Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPro Clb Global - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTPro Clb Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTPro Clb Global - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026 - Correction

Source: Dion Global

About Pro Clb Global

Pro Clb Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058964 and registration number is 058964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Nirmalkumar Chamaria
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Director
  • Ms. Yashvi Chaitanya Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Amrit Nirmal Chamaria
    Additional Director

FAQs on Pro Clb Global Share Price

What is the share price of Pro Clb Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Clb Global is ₹30.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pro Clb Global?

The Pro Clb Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Clb Global?

The market cap of Pro Clb Global is ₹15.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pro Clb Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Clb Global are ₹31.00 and ₹30.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Clb Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Clb Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Clb Global is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Pro Clb Global is ₹23.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pro Clb Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pro Clb Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.7% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 67.37% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global are 15.56 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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