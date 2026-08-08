Here's the live share price of Pro Clb Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pro Clb Global
|7.98
|9.70
|-13.44
|-33.74
|-22.78
|67.37
|37.74
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pro Clb Global has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pro Clb Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.31
|29.56
|10
|27.77
|28.87
|20
|27.85
|28.55
|50
|29.24
|29.41
|100
|31.47
|31.25
|200
|35.13
|33.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pro Clb Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Pro Clb Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The First
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Pro Clb Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Pro Clb Global - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Pro Clb Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Pro Clb Global - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026 - Correction
Source: Dion Global
Pro Clb Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058964 and registration number is 058964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Clb Global is ₹30.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pro Clb Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pro Clb Global is ₹15.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Clb Global are ₹31.00 and ₹30.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Clb Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Clb Global is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Pro Clb Global is ₹23.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pro Clb Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.7% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 67.37% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global are 15.56 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global