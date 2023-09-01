Follow Us

PRO CLB GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.65 Closed
4.940.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pro Clb Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.65₹7.65
₹7.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.06₹14.96
₹7.65
Open Price
₹7.65
Prev. Close
₹7.29
Volume
311

Pro Clb Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.65
  • R27.65
  • R37.65
  • Pivot
    7.65
  • S17.65
  • S27.65
  • S37.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.886.85
  • 1011.316.69
  • 2011.366.59
  • 509.976.5
  • 10010.186.87
  • 2008.47.55

Pro Clb Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5625.4129.66-2.171.46-38.21-33.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pro Clb Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Pro Clb Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pro Clb Global Ltd.

Pro Clb Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC058964 and registration number is 058964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Ralhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Benu Sehgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Chander Subhash Kwatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Bhatia
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Pro Clb Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Clb Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹3.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is -4.61 and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pro Clb Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Clb Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Clb Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹14.96 and 52-week low of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

