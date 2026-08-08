What is the share price of Pro Clb Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Clb Global is ₹30.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Pro Clb Global? The Pro Clb Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pro Clb Global? The market cap of Pro Clb Global is ₹15.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pro Clb Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pro Clb Global are ₹31.00 and ₹30.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pro Clb Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pro Clb Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pro Clb Global is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Pro Clb Global is ₹23.23 as on .

How has the Pro Clb Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Pro Clb Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.7% for the past month, -13.44% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 67.37% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global are 15.56 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global