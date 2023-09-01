What is the Market Cap of Pro Clb Global Ltd.? The market cap of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹3.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is -4.61 and PB ratio of Pro Clb Global Ltd. is 0.36 as on .

What is the share price of Pro Clb Global Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pro Clb Global Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on .