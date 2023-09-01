Follow Us

PRIYA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.46 Closed
1.960.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Priya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.46₹12.46
₹12.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.48₹19.83
₹12.46
Open Price
₹12.46
Prev. Close
₹12.22
Volume
2,814

Priya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.46
  • R212.46
  • R312.46
  • Pivot
    12.46
  • S112.46
  • S212.46
  • S312.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.6111.9
  • 1016.4911.77
  • 2016.4211.67
  • 5015.7812.27
  • 10017.1613.23
  • 20015.3614.05

Priya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.071.71-22.08-33.33-14.362.47-70.58
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Priya Ltd. Share Holdings

Priya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Priya Ltd.

Priya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040713 and registration number is 040713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A K Bhuwania
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Aditya Bhuwania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M K Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mini Bhuwania
    Director
  • Ms. Hema Thakur
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Priya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Priya Ltd.?

The market cap of Priya Ltd. is ₹3.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Priya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Priya Ltd. is -0.96 and PB ratio of Priya Ltd. is -0.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Priya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priya Ltd. is ₹12.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priya Ltd. is ₹19.83 and 52-week low of Priya Ltd. is ₹9.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

