Here's the live share price of Priya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Priya
|-8.33
|-10.07
|-11.42
|8.97
|-10.41
|22.57
|25.48
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Priya has declined 10.41% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Priya has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.61
|23.54
|10
|23.54
|23.53
|20
|23.44
|23.69
|50
|24.46
|23.75
|100
|22.65
|23.38
|200
|23.47
|22.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Priya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Priya - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Priya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Priya - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On Loans F
|May 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Priya - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Priya - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Priya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040713 and registration number is 040713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priya is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Priya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Priya is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Priya are ₹21.25 and ₹20.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priya is ₹34.65 and 52-week low of Priya is ₹16.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Priya has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -10.07% for the past month, -11.42% over 3 months, -10.41% over 1 year, 22.57% across 3 years, and 25.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priya are 1.85 and -0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global