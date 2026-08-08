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Priya Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIYA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Priya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.25 Closed
-3.54₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Priya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.93₹21.25
₹21.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.73₹34.65
₹21.25
Open Price
₹21.25
Prev. Close
₹22.03
Volume
106

Source: Dion Global

Priya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Priya		-8.33-10.07-11.428.97-10.4122.5725.48
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Priya has declined 10.41% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Priya has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Priya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Priya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.6123.54
1023.5423.53
2023.4423.69
5024.4623.75
10022.6523.38
20023.4722.99

Source: Dion Global

Priya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Priya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Priya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTPriya - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTPriya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTPriya - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On Loans F
May 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTPriya - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTPriya - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Priya

Priya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040713 and registration number is 040713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Bhuwania
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Aditya Bhuwania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hema Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeshree Chougule
    Independent Director

FAQs on Priya Share Price

What is the share price of Priya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priya is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Priya?

The Priya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Priya?

The market cap of Priya is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Priya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Priya are ₹21.25 and ₹20.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priya is ₹34.65 and 52-week low of Priya is ₹16.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Priya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Priya has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -10.07% for the past month, -11.42% over 3 months, -10.41% over 1 year, 22.57% across 3 years, and 25.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Priya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priya are 1.85 and -0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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