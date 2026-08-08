What is the share price of Priya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Priya is ₹21.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Priya? The Priya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Priya? The market cap of Priya is ₹6.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Priya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Priya are ₹21.25 and ₹20.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Priya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Priya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Priya is ₹34.65 and 52-week low of Priya is ₹16.73 as on .

How has the Priya performed historically in terms of returns? The Priya has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -10.07% for the past month, -11.42% over 3 months, -10.41% over 1 year, 22.57% across 3 years, and 25.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Priya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Priya are 1.85 and -0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global