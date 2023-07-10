scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Private equity inflow in realty sector down 5 pc to $1.9 bn in Apr-Jun; foreign investors share at 94 pc 

Real estate consultant Anarock has come out with a report titled ‘FLUX Q1 FY24 Market Monitor for Capital Flows in Indian Real Estate’.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Private equity inflow in realty sector
As per the data, foreign investors accounted for 94 per cent of the PE investments, while the share of domestic fund was 6 per cent. (Representational image)

Private equity (PE) investment in real estate declined 5 per cent year-on-year in April-June to USD 1.9 billion because of high interest rates, according to Anarock. PE inflows stood at USD 2 billion in the year-ago period.

Real estate consultant Anarock has come out with a report titled ‘FLUX Q1 FY24 Market Monitor for Capital Flows in Indian Real Estate’. “PE activity marginally declined by 5 per cent in Q1 FY24 given the elevated interest rates,” the report said.PE inflows stood at USD 1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021-22, USD 0.2 billion in Q1 FY21 and USD 1.7 billion in Q1 FY20.

Also Read

As per the data, foreign investors accounted for 94 per cent of the PE investments, while the share of domestic fund was 6 per cent. PE funding remained dominated in form of equity, which contributed 94 per cent to the total inflow. Anarock noted that the “overall activity remained muted with headline numbers boosted by a large single deal with assets across locations.” In May, Brookfield India REIT (BIRET) and Singapore’s GIC announced an equal partnership to acquire two commercial properties in India for USD 1.4 billion.

Also Read

Out of the total inflow, 90 per cent came in office assets during April-June. In the year-ago period, 68 per cent of the PE inflow came from office assets. Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO of Anarock Capital, said, “Excluding this deal, private equity activity remained subdued owing to a high interest rate environment and global uncertainties.” “PE transactions in Indian real estate are, in any case, tilted towards equity investments in office assets by foreign investors. The single large deal between the consortium of GIC and Brookfield REIT with Brookfield AMC has further skewed the mix during the quarter,” Agarwal said.

Also Read

Residential segment attracted 6 per cent inflow in Q1, FY24 as against 19 per cent in the year-ago period.Gagan Randev, Executive Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said the slight decline in PE investment during April-June can be attributed to the temporary slowdown and disruptions in the global economy.

“However, this is expected to be a transient phase, and we anticipate an increase in PE investment in the upcoming quarter. India’s robust economic growth and the rising demand for Grade A office spaces, sharp rebound in retail and strong warehousing demand post-Covid indicate a positive outlook,” Randev said.

As per the Anarock data, PE investment in real estate remained stable at USD 4.2 billion during 2022-23.PE inflows stood at USD 4.2 billion in 2021-22, USD 7.2 billion in 2020-21, USD 6.3 billion in 2019-20, and USD 5.3 billion in 2018-19.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 13:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS