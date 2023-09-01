What is the Market Cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.? The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹57.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is -15.58 and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is 0.78 as on .

What is the share price of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on .