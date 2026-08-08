Here's the live share price of Pritish Nandy Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|2.88
|-2.25
|0.50
|-25.15
|-28.57
|-18.30
|-11.58
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pritish Nandy Communications has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritish Nandy Communications has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.93
|19.8
|10
|19.86
|19.84
|20
|20.05
|20.02
|50
|20.37
|20.38
|100
|20.63
|21.3
|200
|24.2
|24.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pritish Nandy Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Pritish Nandy Comm. - Financial Results Of Pritish Nandy Communications Limited For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pritish Nandy Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹28.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritish Nandy Communications are ₹20.34 and ₹19.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritish Nandy Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹41.25 and 52-week low of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹16.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pritish Nandy Communications has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -18.3% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications are -2.08 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global