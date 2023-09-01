Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.90
|7.00
|21.00
|21.19
|-9.04
|149.22
|146.13
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹57.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is -15.58 and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹57.90 and 52-week low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.