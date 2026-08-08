What is the share price of Pritish Nandy Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pritish Nandy Communications? The Pritish Nandy Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pritish Nandy Communications? The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹28.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pritish Nandy Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritish Nandy Communications are ₹20.34 and ₹19.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritish Nandy Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritish Nandy Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹41.25 and 52-week low of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹16.11 as on .

How has the Pritish Nandy Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Pritish Nandy Communications has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -18.3% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications are -2.08 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global