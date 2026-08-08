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Pritish Nandy Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pritish Nandy Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
1.06₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pritish Nandy Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.13₹20.34
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.11₹41.25
₹20.00
Open Price
₹19.13
Prev. Close
₹19.79
Volume
1,072

Source: Dion Global

Pritish Nandy Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pritish Nandy Communications		2.88-2.250.50-25.15-28.57-18.30-11.58
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pritish Nandy Communications has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritish Nandy Communications has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Pritish Nandy Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pritish Nandy Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.9319.8
1019.8619.84
2020.0520.02
5020.3720.38
10020.6321.3
20024.224.19

Source: Dion Global

Pritish Nandy Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pritish Nandy Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pritish Nandy Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTPritish Nandy Comm. - Financial Results Of Pritish Nandy Communications Limited For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Pritish Nandy Communications

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pallab Bhattacharya
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karan Ahluwalia
    Director
  • Mr. Neerja Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Rangita Pritish Nandy
    President & Creative Director
  • Ms. Rina Pritish Nandy
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh
    Director
  • Mr. Raghu Palat
    Director

FAQs on Pritish Nandy Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Pritish Nandy Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pritish Nandy Communications?

The Pritish Nandy Communications is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pritish Nandy Communications?

The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹28.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pritish Nandy Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritish Nandy Communications are ₹20.34 and ₹19.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritish Nandy Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritish Nandy Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹41.25 and 52-week low of Pritish Nandy Communications is ₹16.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pritish Nandy Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pritish Nandy Communications has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -2.25% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, -18.3% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications are -2.08 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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