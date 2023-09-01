Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRITISH NANDY COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.75 Closed
5.862.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.65₹42.30
₹39.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.15₹57.90
₹39.75
Open Price
₹37.65
Prev. Close
₹37.55
Volume
4,15,238

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.28
  • R244.62
  • R346.93
  • Pivot
    39.97
  • S137.63
  • S235.32
  • S332.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.9437.14
  • 1050.5336.98
  • 2047.0336.86
  • 5046.0136.67
  • 10044.1336.79
  • 20048.2438.02

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.907.0021.0021.19-9.04149.22146.13
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MH1993PLC074214 and registration number is 074214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pritish Nandy
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pallab Bhattacharya
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Rangita Pritish Nandy
    Creative Director
  • Ms. Rina Pritish Nandy
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh
    Director
  • Mr. Raghu Palat
    Director
  • Mr. Karan Ahluwalia
    Director

FAQs on Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹57.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is -15.58 and PB ratio of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹57.90 and 52-week low of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data