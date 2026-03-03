Here's the live share price of Pritika Engineering Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pritika Engineering Components has gained 20.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.47%.
Pritika Engineering Components’s current P/E of 19.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pritika Engineering Components
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.23
|-34.00
|-27.92
|51.41
|20.55
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Pritika Engineering Components has declined 27.92% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritika Engineering Components has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.72
|60.16
|10
|60.46
|61.43
|20
|64.76
|64.34
|50
|70.99
|70.34
|100
|78.9
|75.35
|200
|79.82
|77.74
In the latest quarter, Pritika Engineering Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pritika Engineering Components fact sheet for more information
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999PB2018PLC047462 and registration number is 047462. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Engineering Components is ₹56.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pritika Engineering Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹148.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritika Engineering Components are ₹56.50 and ₹52.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Engineering Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹95.25 and 52-week low of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pritika Engineering Components has shown returns of -7.16% over the past day, -14.55% for the past month, -22.47% over 3 months, -28.47% over 1 year, 55.5% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritika Engineering Components are 19.37 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.