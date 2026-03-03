Facebook Pixel Code
Pritika Engineering Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRITIKA ENGINEERING COMPONENTS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Pritika Engineering Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.40 Closed
-7.16₹ -4.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pritika Engineering Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.00₹56.50
₹56.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹95.25
₹56.40
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹60.75
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pritika Engineering Components has gained 20.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.47%.

Pritika Engineering Components’s current P/E of 19.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pritika Engineering Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pritika Engineering Components		-4.16-16.38-27.23-34.00-27.9251.4120.55
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Pritika Engineering Components has declined 27.92% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritika Engineering Components has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Pritika Engineering Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Pritika Engineering Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.7260.16
1060.4661.43
2064.7664.34
5070.9970.34
10078.975.35
20079.8277.74

Pritika Engineering Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pritika Engineering Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pritika Engineering Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

About Pritika Engineering Components

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28999PB2018PLC047462 and registration number is 047462. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh Nibber
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Neha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bishwanath Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Tandon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pritika Engineering Components Share Price

What is the share price of Pritika Engineering Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Engineering Components is ₹56.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pritika Engineering Components?

The Pritika Engineering Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Engineering Components?

The market cap of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹148.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pritika Engineering Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritika Engineering Components are ₹56.50 and ₹52.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritika Engineering Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Engineering Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹95.25 and 52-week low of Pritika Engineering Components is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pritika Engineering Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pritika Engineering Components has shown returns of -7.16% over the past day, -14.55% for the past month, -22.47% over 3 months, -28.47% over 1 year, 55.5% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pritika Engineering Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritika Engineering Components are 19.37 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Pritika Engineering Components News

