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Pritika Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRITIKA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Pritika Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.35 Closed
-1.92₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pritika Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹19.00
₹18.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.32₹20.94
₹18.35
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹18.71
Volume
18,992

Source: Dion Global

Pritika Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pritika Auto Industries		5.227.9430.8825.003.97-1.00-0.75
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pritika Auto Industries has gained 3.97% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritika Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Pritika Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pritika Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.6917.84
1017.8417.83
2018.0317.73
5016.4816.8
10014.7115.77
20014.4815.62

Source: Dion Global

Pritika Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pritika Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pritika Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTPritika Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, The 8Th August, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTPritika Auto Ind. - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Part A Para A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTPritika Auto Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTPritika Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPritika Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Pritika Auto Industries

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208PB1980PLC046738 and registration number is 022506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 475.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harpreet Singh Nibber
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narinder Kumar Tyagi
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Aman Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kritika Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bishwanath Choudhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pritika Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pritika Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries is ₹18.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pritika Auto Industries?

The Pritika Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Auto Industries?

The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹305.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pritika Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritika Auto Industries are ₹19.00 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritika Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹10.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pritika Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pritika Auto Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, 30.88% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -1.0% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries are 15.37 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pritika Auto Industries News

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