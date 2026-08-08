Here's the live share price of Pritika Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pritika Auto Industries
|5.22
|7.94
|30.88
|25.00
|3.97
|-1.00
|-0.75
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pritika Auto Industries has gained 3.97% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pritika Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.69
|17.84
|10
|17.84
|17.83
|20
|18.03
|17.73
|50
|16.48
|16.8
|100
|14.71
|15.77
|200
|14.48
|15.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pritika Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Pritika Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, The 8Th August, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Pritika Auto Ind. - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Part A Para A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Pritika Auto Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Pritika Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Pritika Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208PB1980PLC046738 and registration number is 022506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 475.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries is ₹18.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pritika Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹305.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritika Auto Industries are ₹19.00 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹10.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pritika Auto Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, 30.88% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -1.0% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries are 15.37 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global