What is the Market Cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹187.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 15.03 and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.16 as on .

What is the share price of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹21.20 as on .