What is the share price of Pritika Auto Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries is ₹18.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Pritika Auto Industries? The Pritika Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Auto Industries? The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹305.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pritika Auto Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pritika Auto Industries are ₹19.00 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritika Auto Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Pritika Auto Industries is ₹10.32 as on .

How has the Pritika Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pritika Auto Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, 30.88% over 3 months, 3.97% over 1 year, -1.0% across 3 years, and -0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries are 15.37 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global