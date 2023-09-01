Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.07
|20.45
|25.44
|32.50
|10.99
|16.80
|16.80
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.83
|13.94
|22.32
|68.15
|53.19
|362.63
|127.51
|7.81
|19.04
|43.94
|72.69
|92.80
|768.51
|470.17
|5.85
|-1.84
|32.55
|53.69
|48.06
|323.83
|99.02
|24.46
|17.37
|28.95
|69.25
|30.94
|426.84
|159.46
|-0.63
|-3.56
|21.82
|45.01
|43.30
|289.34
|81.61
|10.83
|4.06
|67.79
|173.72
|105.29
|658.83
|285.89
|-3.98
|2.93
|38.65
|75.36
|75.68
|67.82
|4.52
|10.83
|4.64
|30.77
|66.81
|42.22
|37.20
|37.20
|0.40
|-8.38
|69.43
|99.16
|61.70
|169.31
|32.01
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.38
|-0.18
|27.12
|36.87
|-3.17
|1,842.11
|620.32
|-3.77
|2.71
|17.42
|44.81
|12.68
|6.06
|-10.93
|14.71
|41.90
|33.10
|77.27
|110.40
|413.60
|413.60
|7.77
|23.02
|33.33
|32.25
|-24.36
|103.03
|-44.01
|-0.42
|9.13
|37.44
|17.42
|-1.26
|4.42
|-55.29
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208PB1980PLC046738 and registration number is 022506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹187.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 15.03 and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹21.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹26.20 and 52-week low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.