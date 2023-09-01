Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRITIKA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.20 Closed
-1.17-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.75₹21.95
₹21.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.25₹26.20
₹21.20
Open Price
₹21.75
Prev. Close
₹21.45
Volume
1,80,870

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.98
  • R222.57
  • R323.18
  • Pivot
    21.37
  • S120.78
  • S220.17
  • S319.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.9321.56
  • 1016.2121.67
  • 2016.321.15
  • 5016.5819.56
  • 10015.418.33
  • 2001617.46

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.8313.9422.3268.1553.19362.63127.51
7.8119.0443.9472.6992.80768.51470.17
5.85-1.8432.5553.6948.06323.8399.02
24.4617.3728.9569.2530.94426.84159.46
-0.63-3.5621.8245.0143.30289.3481.61
10.834.0667.79173.72105.29658.83285.89
-3.982.9338.6575.3675.6867.824.52
10.834.6430.7766.8142.2237.2037.20
0.40-8.3869.4399.1661.70169.3132.01
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.38-0.1827.1236.87-3.171,842.11620.32
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7141.9033.1077.27110.40413.60413.60
7.7723.0233.3332.25-24.36103.03-44.01
-0.429.1337.4417.42-1.264.42-55.29
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208PB1980PLC046738 and registration number is 022506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raminder Singh Nibber
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harpreet Singh Nibber
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subramaniyam Bala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yudhisthir Lal Madan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹187.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 15.03 and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹21.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹26.20 and 52-week low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹13.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data