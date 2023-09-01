Follow Us

PRITHVI EXCHANGE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹66.91 Closed
21.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.60₹66.91
₹66.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.25₹89.35
₹66.91
Open Price
₹65.60
Prev. Close
₹65.60
Volume
2,082

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.35
  • R267.78
  • R368.66
  • Pivot
    66.47
  • S166.04
  • S265.16
  • S364.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.9567.19
  • 1042.5668.31
  • 2042.3368.18
  • 5043.266.92
  • 10036.9965.44
  • 20034.2760.42

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.862.1521.08-0.7653.46176.49138.68
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031931 and registration number is 031931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1518.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deendayalan Kuppuswamy Narayanaswamy
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Kavad
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Jayaraman
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Suresh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Kumar Kavad
    Addnl.Director & CFO

FAQs on Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹55.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹66.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹89.35 and 52-week low of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹38.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

