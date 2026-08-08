Here's the live share price of Prithvi Exchange (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prithvi Exchange (India)
|8
|5.52
|-12.66
|-17.62
|-23.51
|19.81
|35.61
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prithvi Exchange (India) has declined 23.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Prithvi Exchange (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.47
|103.18
|10
|101.34
|102.73
|20
|102.3
|103.15
|50
|106.72
|106.31
|100
|112.12
|110.49
|200
|115.69
|120.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prithvi Exchange (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:30 PM IST IST
|Prithvi Exchange - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Prithvi Exchange - Notice Of 31 Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Prithvi Exchange - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Prithvi Exchange - Record Date For Determining Members Eligible To Receive Final Dividend For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Prithvi Exchange - Thirty-First Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031931 and registration number is 031931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3730.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prithvi Exchange (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹89.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prithvi Exchange (India) are ₹109.95 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prithvi Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹179.95 and 52-week low of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prithvi Exchange (India) has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 5.88% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 19.81% across 3 years, and 35.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) are 37.46 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global