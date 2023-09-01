What is the Market Cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹55.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹66.91 as on .