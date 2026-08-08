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Prithvi Exchange (India) Share Price

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BSE

PRITHVI EXCHANGE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Prithvi Exchange (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.00 Closed
3.28₹ 3.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prithvi Exchange (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹109.95
₹108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.25₹179.95
₹108.00
Open Price
₹105.50
Prev. Close
₹104.57
Volume
3,391

Source: Dion Global

Prithvi Exchange (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prithvi Exchange (India)		85.52-12.66-17.62-23.5119.8135.61
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prithvi Exchange (India) has declined 23.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Prithvi Exchange (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Prithvi Exchange (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prithvi Exchange (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.47103.18
10101.34102.73
20102.3103.15
50106.72106.31
100112.12110.49
200115.69120.98

Source: Dion Global

Prithvi Exchange (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prithvi Exchange (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prithvi Exchange (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:30 PM IST ISTPrithvi Exchange - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTPrithvi Exchange - Notice Of 31 Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTPrithvi Exchange - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTPrithvi Exchange - Record Date For Determining Members Eligible To Receive Final Dividend For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Jul 23, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTPrithvi Exchange - Thirty-First Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Prithvi Exchange (India)

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031931 and registration number is 031931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3730.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahavir Chand
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Kavad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Kumar Kavad
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Kavad
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khivraj Naresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gurdas Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Amarendra Sahoo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prithvi Exchange (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Prithvi Exchange (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prithvi Exchange (India)?

The Prithvi Exchange (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prithvi Exchange (India)?

The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹89.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prithvi Exchange (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prithvi Exchange (India) are ₹109.95 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prithvi Exchange (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prithvi Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹179.95 and 52-week low of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prithvi Exchange (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prithvi Exchange (India) has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 5.88% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 19.81% across 3 years, and 35.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) are 37.46 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prithvi Exchange (India) News

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