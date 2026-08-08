What is the share price of Prithvi Exchange (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹108.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prithvi Exchange (India)? The Prithvi Exchange (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prithvi Exchange (India)? The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹89.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prithvi Exchange (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prithvi Exchange (India) are ₹109.95 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prithvi Exchange (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prithvi Exchange (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹179.95 and 52-week low of Prithvi Exchange (India) is ₹91.25 as on .

How has the Prithvi Exchange (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Prithvi Exchange (India) has shown returns of 3.28% over the past day, 5.88% for the past month, -9.09% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 19.81% across 3 years, and 35.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) are 37.46 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global