Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.86
|2.15
|21.08
|-0.76
|53.46
|176.49
|138.68
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031931 and registration number is 031931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1518.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹55.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹66.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹89.35 and 52-week low of Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. is ₹38.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.