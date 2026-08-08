What is the share price of Prismx Global Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Prismx Global Ventures? The Prismx Global Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prismx Global Ventures? The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹27.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prismx Global Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prismx Global Ventures are ₹0.64 and ₹0.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prismx Global Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prismx Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.46 as on .

How has the Prismx Global Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Prismx Global Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -31.51% across 3 years, and -38.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures are 4.50 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global