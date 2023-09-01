Follow Us

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Share Price

PRISMX GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.81 Closed
2.840.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.75₹1.82
₹1.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.37₹7.48
₹1.81
Open Price
₹1.79
Prev. Close
₹1.76
Volume
3,79,568

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.84
  • R21.86
  • R31.91
  • Pivot
    1.79
  • S11.77
  • S21.72
  • S31.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.851.79
  • 104.521.83
  • 2051.88
  • 505.141.99
  • 1005.292.12
  • 2005.852.59

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.95-16.97-12.14-62.05-16.15-94.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1973PLC016243 and registration number is 016243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Bhaskar Deshmukh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ankita Hasmukhdas Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Keshav Kumar Chaurasia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Ramesh Shetye
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹79.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is 35.91 and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹7.48 and 52-week low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

