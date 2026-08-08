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Prismx Global Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRISMX GLOBAL VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Prismx Global Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.62 Closed
-1.59₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prismx Global Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.60₹0.64
₹0.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.46₹0.84
₹0.62
Open Price
₹0.63
Prev. Close
₹0.63
Volume
1,60,299

Source: Dion Global

Prismx Global Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prismx Global Ventures		3.336.90-8.820-11.43-31.51-38.40
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prismx Global Ventures has declined 11.43% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prismx Global Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Prismx Global Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prismx Global Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.610.62
100.60.61
200.60.61
500.610.61
1000.620.62
2000.650.66

Source: Dion Global

Prismx Global Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prismx Global Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 1.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prismx Global Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTPrismx Global Ventur - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPrismx Global Ventur - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTPrismx Global Ventur - Board Meeting Outcome for Baord Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For 30.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTPrismx Global Ventur - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financ
Jul 15, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTPrismx Global Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Prismx Global Ventures

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1973PLC016243 and registration number is 016243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Bhaskar Deshmukh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priyanka Ramesh Shetye
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Keshav Kumar Chaurasia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ankita Hasmukhdas Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Patidar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prismx Global Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Prismx Global Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prismx Global Ventures?

The Prismx Global Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prismx Global Ventures?

The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹27.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prismx Global Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prismx Global Ventures are ₹0.64 and ₹0.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prismx Global Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prismx Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prismx Global Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prismx Global Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -31.51% across 3 years, and -38.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures are 4.50 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prismx Global Ventures News

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