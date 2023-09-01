Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.95
|-16.97
|-12.14
|-62.05
|-16.15
|-94.79
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1973PLC016243 and registration number is 016243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹79.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is 35.91 and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹7.48 and 52-week low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.