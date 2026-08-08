Here's the live share price of Prismx Global Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prismx Global Ventures
|3.33
|6.90
|-8.82
|0
|-11.43
|-31.51
|-38.40
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prismx Global Ventures has declined 11.43% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Prismx Global Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.61
|0.62
|10
|0.6
|0.61
|20
|0.6
|0.61
|50
|0.61
|0.61
|100
|0.62
|0.62
|200
|0.65
|0.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prismx Global Ventures saw a rise in promoter holding to 1.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Prismx Global Ventur - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Prismx Global Ventur - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Prismx Global Ventur - Board Meeting Outcome for Baord Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For 30.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Prismx Global Ventur - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financ
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Prismx Global Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1973PLC016243 and registration number is 016243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prismx Global Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹27.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prismx Global Ventures are ₹0.64 and ₹0.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prismx Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Prismx Global Ventures is ₹0.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prismx Global Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 6.9% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -11.43% over 1 year, -31.51% across 3 years, and -38.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures are 4.50 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global