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Prism Medico and Pharmacy Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.14 Closed
-3.42₹ -0.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prism Medico and Pharmacy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.91₹28.34
₹27.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.02₹34.49
₹27.14
Open Price
₹27.50
Prev. Close
₹28.10
Volume
23,716

Source: Dion Global

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prism Medico and Pharmacy		-5.34-3.76-10.0145.5296.10-1.1533.17
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prism Medico and Pharmacy has gained 96.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Medico and Pharmacy has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.3628.36
1027.8928.25
2028.1728.21
5028.3528.24
10028.3727.29
20023.9225.02

Source: Dion Global

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prism Medico and Pharmacy saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prism Medico and Pharmacy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTPrism Medico and Pha - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTPrism Medico and Pha - Undertaking Of Functional Website.
Jul 21, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTPrism Medico and Pha - Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement
Jul 13, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTPrism Medico and Pha - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTPrism Medico and Pha - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Prism Medico and Pharmacy

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HP2002PLC009299 and registration number is 206595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of straw, fodder & other animal/poultry feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sakshi Laller
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Davender Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prism Medico and Pharmacy Share Price

What is the share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹27.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

The Prism Medico and Pharmacy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹16.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are ₹28.34 and ₹25.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Medico and Pharmacy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹13.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prism Medico and Pharmacy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prism Medico and Pharmacy has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 102.31% over 1 year, -0.12% across 3 years, and 34.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are -31.41 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prism Medico and Pharmacy News

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