What is the share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹27.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Prism Medico and Pharmacy? The Prism Medico and Pharmacy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy? The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹16.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Medico and Pharmacy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are ₹28.34 and ₹25.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Medico and Pharmacy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹13.02 as on .

How has the Prism Medico and Pharmacy performed historically in terms of returns? The Prism Medico and Pharmacy has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 102.31% over 1 year, -0.12% across 3 years, and 34.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are -31.41 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global