Here's the live share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prism Medico and Pharmacy
|-5.34
|-3.76
|-10.01
|45.52
|96.10
|-1.15
|33.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prism Medico and Pharmacy has gained 96.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Medico and Pharmacy has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.36
|28.36
|10
|27.89
|28.25
|20
|28.17
|28.21
|50
|28.35
|28.24
|100
|28.37
|27.29
|200
|23.92
|25.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prism Medico and Pharmacy saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Prism Medico and Pha - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Prism Medico and Pha - Undertaking Of Functional Website.
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Prism Medico and Pha - Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Prism Medico and Pha - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Prism Medico and Pha - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Source: Dion Global
Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HP2002PLC009299 and registration number is 206595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of straw, fodder & other animal/poultry feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹27.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prism Medico and Pharmacy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹16.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are ₹28.34 and ₹25.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Medico and Pharmacy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹34.49 and 52-week low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy is ₹13.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prism Medico and Pharmacy has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, 102.31% over 1 year, -0.12% across 3 years, and 34.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy are -31.41 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global