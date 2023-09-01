Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.89
|-6.08
|-16.16
|-20.32
|182.50
|71.57
|-19.29
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HP2002PLC009299 and registration number is 206595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of straw, fodder & other animal/poultry feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹15.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is -172.64 and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹24.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹46.80 and 52-week low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.