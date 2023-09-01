What is the Market Cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.? The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹15.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is -172.64 and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹24.86 as on .