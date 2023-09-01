Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRISM MEDICO AND PHARMACY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.86 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.86₹24.86
₹24.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.10₹46.80
₹24.86
Open Price
₹24.86
Prev. Close
₹24.86
Volume
1,720

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.86
  • R224.86
  • R324.86
  • Pivot
    24.86
  • S124.86
  • S224.86
  • S324.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.5225.34
  • 1011.7425.76
  • 2010.9626.04
  • 5010.0526.26
  • 1009.2626.58
  • 2009.124.92

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.89-6.08-16.16-20.32182.5071.57-19.29
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Share Holdings

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.

Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100HP2002PLC009299 and registration number is 206595. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of straw, fodder & other animal/poultry feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramandeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Davender Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Simmi Chhabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.?

The market cap of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹15.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is -172.64 and PB ratio of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹24.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹46.80 and 52-week low of Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data